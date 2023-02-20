Columbia airport adds new direct flight to Chicago. Here’s when you’ll be able to take off

Travelers soon will be able to fly American Airlines directly to Chicago O’Hare International Airport from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Columbia’s airport announced Monday that American Airlines is adding a new direct flight between Columbia and Chicago beginning July 6.

Travelers can book flights now for the new route.

The service between the two cities will be daily, with flights leaving Columbia at 7:14 a.m. and arriving in Chicago at 8:38 a.m.

“The addition of another American Airlines route shows the confidence the airline has in this market, as well as the active response from the community in continuing to utilize this airport and its airline’s route offerings,” said Kim Crafton, a spokesperson for the Columbia airport. “We look forward to seeing CAE bustling this summer with travelers taking advantage of this flight and the many others available.”

American Airlines offers six other nonstop flights from Columbia, including to Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

United Airlines also offers flights to Chicago and D.C.