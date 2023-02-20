Bear Alexander looks forward to the challenge of replacing Jalen Carter for Georgia football

For the second-straight offseason, Georgia is facing the real possibility of having to replace the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Last year, it was Travon Walker who went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This time around, it could be Jalen Carter, as the Georgia defensive tackle has consistently been considered the top draft prospect in the 2023 cycle.

Defensive tackle Bear Alexander knows replacing the star defensive tackle won’t be easy. While Alexander is plenty talented, Carter is a generational defensive line prospect.

“This guy has a switch. At any point in time he can take over the game,” Alexander said prior to Georgia’s game against Ohio State. “He’s tremendous.”

Alexander arrived at Georgia with much fanfare after the Bulldogs won a serious recruiting battle against Texas A&M for his services. But upon arrival at Georgia, Alexander needed labrum surgery, knocking him out of spring practice. The injury also played a part in Alexander reshaping his body. He lost much of the bad weight he entered college with and played this past season at around 300 pounds.

Now with a full offseason in front of him, he’s looking to attack the weight room. Much like he would an opposing quarterback.

