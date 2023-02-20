Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
WGAU

Bear Alexander looks forward to the challenge of replacing Jalen Carter for Georgia football

By Connor Riley, DawgNation,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEgeG_0ktXUv0W00

For the second-straight offseason, Georgia is facing the real possibility of having to replace the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Last year, it was Travon Walker who went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This time around, it could be Jalen Carter, as the Georgia defensive tackle has consistently been considered the top draft prospect in the 2023 cycle.

Defensive tackle Bear Alexander knows replacing the star defensive tackle won’t be easy. While Alexander is plenty talented, Carter is a generational defensive line prospect.

“This guy has a switch. At any point in time he can take over the game,” Alexander said prior to Georgia’s game against Ohio State. “He’s tremendous.”

Alexander arrived at Georgia with much fanfare after the Bulldogs won a serious recruiting battle against Texas A&M for his services. But upon arrival at Georgia, Alexander needed labrum surgery, knocking him out of spring practice. The injury also played a part in Alexander reshaping his body. He lost much of the bad weight he entered college with and played this past season at around 300 pounds.

Now with a full offseason in front of him, he’s looking to attack the weight room. Much like he would an opposing quarterback.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Nolan Smith demonstrates what the new Georgia football standard should look like
Athens, GA14 hours ago
Georgia star Kelee Ringo provides testimony at 2023 NFL Combine to culture Kirby Smart has created
Athens, GA14 hours ago
Georgia players poised to make 2023 NFL Combine statement, follow Channing Tindall’s lead
Athens, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Top NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter turns himself in on charges related to deadly crash
Athens, GA1 day ago
Jalen Carter statement: plans to be ‘fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing’
Athens, GA1 day ago
UGA’s McCullick wins Athena Award
Athens, GA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy