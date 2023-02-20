Open in App
New Orleans, LA
KLFY News 10

15-year-old identified in fatal Bacchus parade shooting, bond set at more than $1M for suspected gunman

By Zach LabbéKylee BondKa&#039;Cell El-MansuraJordan Lippincott,

11 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Police have identified the teenager who was killed Sunday night as shots rang out along the Krewe of Bacchus parade route.

On Wednesday, the Orleans Parish Coroner announced that 15-year-old Roderick Tobias was fatally shot near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Steet in the Lower Garden District.

Tobias was one of five people shot Sunday night, including a 4-year-old girl. The other victims ranged in age from 18 to 24. Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers patrolling the area for the parade rushed to the scene after hearing shots fired.

Surveillance footage from the nearby home of Katherine Westerhold caught the moment shots were fired. In the video below, gunshots and screaming can be heard as paradegoers walked along the sidewalk.

“We weren’t shocked, but we were really disappointed, especially to have it happen right here in our own backyard.”

VIDEO: Doorbell camera captures sounds of shots fired, screams from Mardi Gras parade route

All five victims were taken to an area hospital where Tobias later died. The other four victims have since been released.

Police say they were able to quickly arrest 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj within moments of arriving. The NOPD also recovered two weapons believed to be involved. Initially, Mbodj was charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, however, further investigations deemed him as the suspected gunman and landed him a second-degree murder charge.

    Police officers block the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Mbodj was booked into the Orleans Justice Center where he is being held on a bond set at $1 million for the murder charge and an additional

The NOPD credits Louisiana State Police and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the arrest. The shooting remains under investigation and police are urging anyone with any additional information to contact the NOPD.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

