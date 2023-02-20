15-year-old identified in fatal Bacchus parade shooting, bond set at more than $1M for suspected gunman
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Police have identified the teenager who was killed Sunday night as shots rang out along the Krewe of Bacchus parade route.
On Wednesday, the Orleans Parish Coroner announced that 15-year-old Roderick Tobias was fatally shot near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Steet in the Lower Garden District.
Tobias was one of five people shot Sunday night, including a 4-year-old girl. The other victims ranged in age from 18 to 24. Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers patrolling the area for the parade rushed to the scene after hearing shots fired.
Surveillance footage from the nearby home of Katherine Westerhold caught the moment shots were fired. In the video below, gunshots and screaming can be heard as paradegoers walked along the sidewalk.
“We weren’t shocked, but we were really disappointed, especially to have it happen right here in our own backyard.”
All five victims were taken to an area hospital where Tobias later died. The other four victims have since been released.
Police say they were able to quickly arrest 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj within moments of arriving. The NOPD also recovered two weapons believed to be involved. Initially, Mbodj was charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, however, further investigations deemed him as the suspected gunman and landed him a second-degree murder charge.
The NOPD credits Louisiana State Police and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the arrest. The shooting remains under investigation and police are urging anyone with any additional information to contact the NOPD.
