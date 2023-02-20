Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
The Difference Between The 1993 All-Star Game And The 2023 All-Star Games In Utah: 62 Fouls Shows Real Defense

By Gautam Varier,

11 days ago

The 2023 NBA All-Star game proved to be a dud, and a fan showed just how much the star-studded event has changed from the last time it was held in Utah.

The NBA All-Star weekend is all about entertainment and putting on a show for the fans, but the fans haven't been too happy with what they've seen in recent years. Sure, everyone loves the 3-point contest, but the dunk contest and the All-Star game itself haven't lived up to expectations.

While the dunk contest was a hit this time around, thanks to Mac McClung , the game ended up being a dud. There was no defense played whatsoever, and Team Giannis won 184-175.

There was a whole lot more interest in the draft prior to the game than the game itself, which should tell you that something is clearly wrong here. Both Jaylen Brown and Michael Malone blasted the game as well, with the latter saying it was the worst basketball game ever played .

NBA Fan Shows Just How Much The All-Star Game Has Changed

It was a far cry from what fans got to witness the last time the game was held in Utah, back in 1993. That one went to overtime, with the West coming away with a narrow 135-132 win. An NBA fan took to Twitter to show just how differently defense was played back then as compared to now.

It is never really going to become this intense ever again. Players don't want to get hurt, so there is almost intensity in the game, and they just watch their opponents score, for the most part. There is one stat, in particular, which highlights this more than any other, the fouls. The game in 1993 had 62 fouls called in total, while last night's had just 7.

There really doesn't seem to be any way to fix this issue at this point. There was a big change in the NFL this year, as they ended the Pro Bowl, which just wasn't working, and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. Perhaps the NBA might have to start looking for alternatives as well.

