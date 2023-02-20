Karl Malone Praises LeBron James: "He Is No. 1 In Scoring, He Is No. 4 In Assists, His Defense Is Underrated."

Karl Malone has nothing but praise for LeBron James.

LeBron James is someone who can never stay out of the limelight of the media. Be it in a positive or a negative sense, the media always finds a way to talk about the King. Since breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, James is once again in the media limelight.

Many have given their point of view on what they feel about LeBron James ' GOAT status after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. Some believe that he is now the GOAT, while others still do not believe that.

Although the awards indeed point to James still lagging behind Michael Jordan as the true GOAT of basketball . But that didn't stop NBA legend Karl Malone from praising James.

Karl Malone Praises LeBron James At The 2023 NBA All-Star Break

This season's NBA All-Star game was held in Utah, and Karl Malone was obviously one of the key figures at the event. After all, he is a legend of the franchise and has achieved a lot of accolades while he donned the Utah Jazz jersey in his career.

Via Bally Sports :

"What he can do with the ball. The passes, the vision. The things he has been doing it's amazing. People don't realize he is no. 1 in scoring, he is no. 4 in assists, his defense is underrated. So it's so crazy. I know I have played against him once with the Lakers, but I don't even remember much other than that."

Malone didn't hold back when praising LeBron. He made sure to make people realize what James has been doing throughout his career is not normal, and we will probably have to wait years before someone else repeats even a fraction of what James has done in his NBA career.

