Walmart Stock Could Rally After Earnings. Why Some on Wall Street Are Still Cautious.

Keep an eye out for Walmart stock when the market opens on Tuesday, analysts say. The retail giant is poised to deliver another strong quarter, fueled in part by a strong holiday season, and shares may be set for a rally.

Analysts expect Walmart (ticker: WMT) to deliver fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.52 a share on $159.7 billion in sales.

Same-store sales, an industry metric tracking revenue at stores open for more than a year, are projected to increase by 4.9%.

For nine of the last 10 consecutive quarters, Walmart has handily beat estimates for same-store sales, and, as Barron’s previously reported, Wall Street believes the company is well positioned to do the same on Tuesday.

On Friday, Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich added Walmart to the firm’s positive tactical trading idea list, writing that same-store sales “are likely to come in ahead of consensus,” translating to a boost in profit. A tactical call describes a near-term event or catalyst that could sway a stock’s price in the aftermath, according to Evercore.

The key to Walmart’s same-store growth has been its grocery business, which has gained market share as inflation has driven shoppers to look for better deals. Walmart’s executive team has repeatedly said that the company was seeing an uptick in visits from higher-income shoppers looking to stretch their budgets, a trend that could carry out through the rest of the year, analysts say.

“Walmart’s price leadership and strong exposure to grocery and other high frequency items position it well to benefit from an increasingly stressed consumer in 2023,” wrote CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram in a research note.

But if the stock’s recent performance is anything to go by, not everybody agrees with Sundaram and Melich’s upbeat outlook. Shares of Walmart have barely moved all year, up 2.3% year-to-date and underperforming both the S&P 500’s 5.5% gain and the SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund’s 17% rise.

There are two factors holding investors back: margins and guidance.

The company’s gross margins have struggled recently, pressured by increased discounting and rising operational costs. Some of those factors may be abating—transportation expenses, for example, are slated to decrease in 2023, analysts say, and it’s likely that Walmart has worked through the excess inventory that drove markdowns. But there are still lingering pressures, including higher wage costs and slowing demand for high-margin products, such as electronics, apparel, and other discretionary items, Sundaram wrote.

A bigger concern is that Walmart could issue cautious guidance for fiscal 2023—a likely scenario given that consumers, especially low-income ones, may face a challenging year. The debate here is whether the market has already factored in a more subdued outlook. If it has, then the stock could rally. If it hasn’t, then there’s a chance the stock could continue to flatline, or fall. Walmart shares currently trade at a 22 price to earnings ratio, in line with its average ratio and above competitor Target’s 18.6. For J.P. Morgan’s Christopher Horvers, the stock seems fairly priced.

“Said succinctly, given full valuation, disinflation, real economic risk to their core consumer (with challenges keeping the higher income consumers in a recovery), and the view the Fed eventually cuts, we believe the stock will remain range bound,” Horvers wrote.

Walmart and Home Depot both report earnings ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday. The guidance from both companies usually sets the tone for the rest of the retail earnings period, Horvers wrote. This time around, the degree of cautiousness expressed by two of America’s largest retailers could change expectations for the companies that follow, he added.

