All the Marvel Movies and Shows Coming in Phase 5 (Photos)

After the Infinity Saga wrapped up the first three Marvel MCU Phases and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” recently wrapped up Phase 4, TheWrap takes a look at all the upcoming Marvel Movies and TV Shows coming in Phase 5!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Phase 5 officially kicks off as Scott Lang returns in the 3rd installment of the “Ant-Man” franchise and is technically the first Avenger to square off against Kang the Conqueror in the Quantum Realm. Kang steals the show and gives a glimpse of what is to come for the rest of the Avengers in future MCU installments.

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023 (Disney Plus series)

Sam Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the six episode series where Fury has to stop a subversive alien invasion of Earth by the shapeshifting Skrulls.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Writer-director James Gunn, who is bringing his time with Marvel to an end as he prepares to launch a rebooted DC Universe, has said that “Vol. 3” will mark the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy in its current iteration. Dave Bautista has also said that this will be his last film as Drax the Destroyer. Whether this means that Drax and possibly other Guardians will be killed off by the end of the film remains to be seen.

The Marvels (AKA Captain Marvel 2) – November 11, 2023

“The Marvels” is the sequel to “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson as the title character, which grossed $1.1 billion worldwide back in 2019. “The Marvels” is also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”

Echo – Summer 2023 (Disney Plus series)

Alaqua Cox will reprise Echo, in her own self-titled series. Echo (whose real name is Maya Lopez) made her debut in “Hawkeye.” Echo, who is deaf, has the ability to perfectly mimic another person’s movements. In the comics, she crosses paths with Moon Knight, Daredevil and The Avengers. She is the adopted daughter of The Kingpin.

Loki season 2 – Summer 2023 (Disney Plus series)

When last we saw him, Loki was back at the TVA — only it wasn’t the TVA he knew. Thanks to Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) destroying He Who Remains, the multiverse was ripped open, and when Loki returned to the TVA, his new bff Mobius (Owen Wilson) had no idea who he was. When he looked out into the atrium, he saw three massive statues of He Who Remains (who we know will later be Kang in some dimension), and was left in pure confusion.

So, Season 2 will pick up with those ramifications.

Ironheart – Fall 2023 (Disney Plus series)

“Ironheart” stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who builds her own advanced suit of armor and follows in Iron Man’s footsteps. In the comics, Williams is a Black teen prodigy attending MIT who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit design. Williams is also a genius like Tony, if that’s not immediately clear. In the comics, Pepper Potts mentors Riri in a similar fashion to how Tony took Peter Parker under his wing in the MCU, providing her with resources and a suit AI.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023/2024 (Disney Plus series)

“Coven of Chaos” stars Kathryn Hahn in the title role, following the antagonistic witch’s turn in “WandaVision.” The show — which is a spinoff to the Elizabeth Olsen-starring sitcom-drama. While plot details are not available, Hahn’s Agatha first appears in “WandaVision” as Wanda’s nosy neighbor Agnes. As the series progresses, it is revealed that she’s actually a powerful witch who’s been acting as saboteur for the show’s entire run, culminating in the meta standout song “Agatha All Along.”

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024 (Disney Plus series)

A new “Daredevil” series with Charlie Cox returning in the role of the superhero and Vincent D’Onofrio returning as his iconic adversary, Kingpin is in the works. Titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” the new series will be 18 episodes and is set to debut in Spring 2024 on Disney+.

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will return in “Captain America: New World Order.” Though Sam Wilson first received Cap’s shield at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” he didn’t fully embrace the mantle until the end of the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

The “Thunderbolts” center on a team of reformed supervillains led by Florence Pugh’s Yelena Bulova. Other villains who might return include Baron Zemo, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, US Agent and the Winter Soldier.

Blade – September 6, 2024

The film stars two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will, taking over from Wesley Snipes, who portrayed the half-human vampire hunter in the original “Blade” trilogy, which kicked off in 1998 with “Blade,” followed by “Blade II” in 2002 and “Blade: Trinity” in 2004.

Deadpool 3 – November 8, 2024

The first two “Deadpool” films were made by 20th Century Fox, but the property has since moved over to Disney following its acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets. “Deadpool 3” will be directed by Shawn Levy (“Free Guy”) and brings Ryan Reynolds titular character firmly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hugh Jackman is reprising his role of Wolverine, though the actor has stressed that his appearance in “Deadpool 3” doesn’t undo his character’s conclusive ending in the 2017 film “Logan.”