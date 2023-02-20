Trivia Night to benefit Delmont trough repairs

Delmont Historical Preservation Society is inviting residents to test their knowledge of local history while they help to renew an iconic landmark in the town.

The society will host a Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Red Barn Winery, 275 Manor Road, Delmont. The event ties in with this year’s 250th anniversary of Westmoreland County’s founding and also will kick off fundraising for planned renovation of a watering trough that has been a fixture for decades along East Pittsburgh Street.

Those attending the event can compete for prizes as they consider trivia topics relating to the county and the Delmont area. Red Barn wines and food will be available.

The Delmont trough originally was fed with water piped from Big Spring. It was crucial for early stagecoach runs that passed through. It continued to be a popular place for residents to stop for a cool drink or to get water to wash their cars, society President Vicki Walters said.

Water quality regulations eventually required the trough to be disconnected from the spring but, in recent years, a solar panel and pump were added to cycle water through the trough and re-create the look of its past function, Walters said.

“Although the watering trough has been rebuilt several times over the years with varied materials, shapes and sizes, the beloved trough still stands as a testament to the history of Delmont and of days gone by,” Walters said.

The Delmont Lions Club helped to rebuild the trough 50 years ago and is planning to join forces with the society this year to complete a needed renovation.

Reservations are suggested for the trivia event. Call or text 724-420-4455 for more information.

Donations toward the project also may be sent to DHPS, P.O. Box 77 Suite H, Delmont, PA 15626.