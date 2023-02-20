Open in App
Arnold, PA
Tribune-Review

Arnold approves selling Fourth Avenue lots to dumpster rental business

By Brian C. Rittmeyer,

11 days ago
The owner of a dumpster rental company plans to start construction on a new home for his business in Arnold by the fall.

Joe Cene, owner of Triple P Disposal, hopes the work along Fourth Avenue can start sooner than that.

“I’m going to do all I can to get it rolling,” he said.

Council approved the sale of five parcels by the city’s Redevelopment Authority to Triple P Disposal for $12,500. The vacant lots are at 1339, 1341, 1343, 1349 and 1351 Fourth Ave.

The lots are adjacent to one another. Cene said they will be consolidated into a single parcel.

The last remaining building, at 1339 Fourth Ave., recently was torn down.

“They did a good job,” Cene said. “They cleaned it out really well.”

Arnold has been tearing down abandoned and dilapidated buildings on narrow, adjacent lots to create larger parcels that would be attractive for development.

Cene said he plans to put up a 1,500-square-foot building, 50 feet long by 30 feet deep. It will include an office and space for truck maintenance and storage of empty containers.

He said he is waiting for the sale to close before getting bids for the construction. He had been hoping to get the sale done sooner, as his business is slower during the winter.

“It’s been taking a long time,” he said.

Cene started Triple P in 2016 and named it after his children: Petyon, Paxton and Paige. He has been operating Triple P from his Buffalo Township home and rented space on Powers Drive in New Kensington.

Cene said he is interested in acquiring additional lots from Arnold adjacent to his to use for storage.

