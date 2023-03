chattanoogapulse.com

Gas Prices Increase Slightly Over The Past Week, Up Just Over Three Cents A Gallon By Patrick DeHaan, 11 days ago

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations ...