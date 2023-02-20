Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
Russell Westbrook waived after finalizing buyout with Utah Jazz

By Melanie Porter,

11 days ago
On the heels of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Russell Westbrook has been waived by the Utah Jazz after finalizing a contract buyout.

Westbrook was part of a multi-team trade that included the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves in early February.

The 9-time NBA All-Star is now expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Westbrook was part of the deal that sent Mike Conley, Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker and draft picks to Minnesota, while the Jazz also received Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a Lakers lightly protected 2027 first-round draft.

When the initial trade was announced, there was much speculation that Westbrook would never actually suit up for the Jazz and instead would be bought out.

