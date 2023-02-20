Open in App
Kalispell, MT
See more from this location?
KPAX

MHP trooper recovering after being run over by fleeing suspect

By MTN News,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3YCH_0ktXNraN00

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was run over by a suspect driving a pickup truck on Thursday , continues recovering in a Kalispell hospital.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said that deputies were trying to arrest Jason Allen Miller for a warrant when he sped away in his pickup truck, triggering a chase by law enforcement officers.

Miller tried to turn onto Camp 32 Road and lost control of his vehicle.

Officers approached his vehicle, but he regained control and drove at them, hitting Johnson.

A Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks warden eventually stopped Miller just off Camp Road 32.

Lewis Johnson has been a trooper with the Highway Patrol for eight years and is stationed in Eureka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hggG_0ktXNraN00 Suzanne Resch - The Western News
Jason Allen Miller in court (February 17, 2023)

The MHP said in a news release on Saturday that Johnson remains hospitalized at Logan Health in Kalispell in serious but stable condition.

According to a GoFundMe created to help the Johnson family, he sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

The GoFundMe had raised $147,000 as of Monday morning. Donations are being accepted for Trooper Johnson here .

The creator of the donation page added: "Doctors anticipate recovery to be long and difficult." Click here if you would like to donate.

"The Montana Highway Patrol family is united in the support of Trooper Lewis and his family. He remains in our prayers. We are thankful for the outpouring of support we've received from Montanans and the law enforcement community during this time." - Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin

Miller, 41, is being held on a no-bond warrant .

He appeared in Lincoln County Justice Court on Friday on previous charges of theft and absconding from parole after a conviction for drug possession.

Sheriff Short says charges for Thursday's incident are pending and are expected to be announced the week of Feb. 19..

Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin said in a news release:

This is a harsh reminder of the dangers we face as law enforcement officers. The outpouring of support from Montanans and the law enforcement community has been tremendous. Please continue to keep our trooper, the MHP family, and all law enforcement in your prayers. I’m thankful for the incredible work of our partners at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and every agency involved in yesterday’s incident who are investigating and who helped our trooper get to the hospital safely.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and MHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montana State newsLocal Montana State
MHP trooper seriously injured by vehicle to continue recovery in Denver
Kalispell, MT3 days ago
Law enforcement across Montana hold rally for injured MHP Trooper Lewis Johnson
Kalispell, MT5 days ago
MHP, wife thankful for support of injured Trooper Lewis Johnson
Eureka, MT8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 motorcycle gang members arrested after melee at Majestic Valley Arena
Kalispell, MT15 hours ago
Man accused of hitting MHP trooper with vehicle near Eureka charged
Eureka, MT7 days ago
Charges won't be filed in connection with fatal Snow Slip Motel shooting
Essex, MT7 days ago
Power outage impacting FEC members near Marion
Kalispell, MT2 days ago
Flathead Valley dental hygiene program helping young students
Kalispell, MT11 hours ago
Kalispell man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Senator Jon Tester
Kalispell, MT8 days ago
Kalispell Schools Superintendent Micah Hill candidate for MCPS top spot
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Virus no longer a threat to horses in the Flathead
Kalispell, MT8 days ago
MHP trooper run over during Lincoln County pursuit
Eureka, MT15 days ago
Glacier NP July 2023 advance vehicle reservations available March 1
West Glacier, MT3 days ago
Kalispell woman involved in money mule scheme sentenced to prison
Kalispell, MT9 days ago
Ice fishing conditions still good in the Flathead
Kalispell, MT9 days ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana holding fundraiser
Kalispell, MT8 days ago
Cold and wind impacting operations at Whitefish Mountain Resort
Whitefish, MT9 days ago
Sidewalk proposal for Evergreen School District a possibility
Kalispell, MT11 days ago
Expansion project making progress at Kalispell's GPIA
Kalispell, MT14 days ago
Glacier NP announces new reservation system for wilderness camping permits
West Glacier, MT8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy