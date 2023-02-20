MHP trooper recovering after being run over by fleeing suspect

The creator of the donation page added: "Doctors anticipate recovery to be long and difficult." Click here if you would like to donate.
"The Montana Highway Patrol family is united in the support of Trooper Lewis and his family. He remains in our prayers. We are thankful for the outpouring of support we've received from Montanans and the law enforcement community during this time." - Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin
Sheriff Short says charges for Thursday's incident are pending and are expected to be announced the week of Feb. 19..
Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin said in a news release:
This is a harsh reminder of the dangers we face as law enforcement officers. The outpouring of support from Montanans and the law enforcement community has been tremendous. Please continue to keep our trooper, the MHP family, and all law enforcement in your prayers. I’m thankful for the incredible work of our partners at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and every agency involved in yesterday’s incident who are investigating and who helped our trooper get to the hospital safely.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and MHP.
