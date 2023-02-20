Our Summit visioning project releases community feedback survey

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah “Our Summit is a Summit County community-wide visioning project. The first phase of this process is gathering feedback and information from the community. Our Summit wants to know what community members love about Summit County. What needs improvement? What do you want for the future?

Get involved in Summit County’s community visioning process by taking the Summit County Talks survey .

“Our Summit is an opportunity for all members of the public to help us craft an actionable plan for the future of Summit County. No matter what part of the county you work or live in, we want to hear from you. Everyone has a voice in this process, and every voice matters. We’re looking forward to connecting with our communities over the next several months and hope to see you at these events and events in the future,” said Derek Siddoway, Summit County Communication and Public Engagement Director.

