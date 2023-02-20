Station Fire Remembrance: 20 Years Later

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was one of the darkest chapters in Rhode Island’s history.

On Feb. 20, 2003, a fire at the Station nightclub in West Warwick claimed the lives of 100 people and injured more than 200 others. The tragedy left lasting scars on families across Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts and beyond.

Now, 20 years later, a memorial park has been built where the club once stood. People stopped by there throughout the day on Monday to pay their respects. The somber anniversary weighed heavy on many, but for all, it was important to be there to keep their loved ones’ memories alive.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her,” said Bruce Cain, who lost his fiancée, Tina.

“She was the love of my life. She was my angel,” he added. “Now she is my angel and I really miss her. I miss her every day.”

Leonard Angers had to bury his daughter, Stacy, who was 29 years old.

“I just feel bad that all these people had to perish at such a young age,” Angers said. “The families involved and all that they want through.”

“When it comes to holidays and so on, it’s difficult,” he added. “If she was alive, it would be a much bigger family that we have, more grandchildren. We have three grandchildren now, but we miss her.”

Sarah Ballard’s father escaped the fire, but her mother died at the age of 37.

“It’s just so nice that people still remember,” Ballard told 12 News. “We all have this bond even though we’re all strangers.”

In addition to honoring the victims, Ballard said it’s also crucial to learn from the tragedy.

“This was a big deal, and it’s just so important that people don’t forget that it happened so people can be safe when they go places,” she said. “That’s something I always tell my daughter: make sure you know where your exits are.”

Survivors like David Malagrino of Westerly also came to pay tribute to those who died. He said he was grateful to be able to do so.

“I feel sorry for all the people who lost their lives, but on the other hand, how lucky I was to survive with all the help from the firemen and the police department, and all the rescue crews that came through to help me,” Malagrino said.

“Time heals everything, they say,” he added. “It’s still on my mind.”

Jeffrey Kindle was on his way to the Cowesett Inn that night when he saw what was unfolding across the street.

“I pulled into the parking lot and ran over to see what I could to do help,” Kindle recalled. “When you watch and see people scream for help all night, you can’t forget it. It just doesn’t go away.”

“It’s something I have been dealing with for 20 years,” he added. “God bless the people who survived it and live with it every day.”

While many came to remember family and friends, others were there just to show support and recognize the tragedy that took place.

“I came out to pay my respects as a music fan,” Matthew Hoffman said. “I could have been here that night. My birthday is tomorrow, so 20 years ago it would have been my 35th birthday, and being a fan of music I easily could have been here and been one of the victims.”

Among the visitors were Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, who laid a wreath and spent time talking with people there.

A memorial Mass for all who were affected by the fire was held Sunday morning at Saint Kevin Roman Catholic Parish in Warwick.

A formal ceremony to honor the victims, survivors and their families will be held at the memorial park in May.

