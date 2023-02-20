Stabbing in Topeka leads police to make arrest

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A man has been arrested by police in connection to a recent stabbing in Topeka.

Edward Stanley, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that police arrested Davis A. Lee, 24, of Topeka, Monday. He is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an aggravated battery charge.

Police responded to the 600 block of North Kansas Ave at 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 19. Officers were told a person was stabbed. Police said they found out a man who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

