Stabbing in Topeka leads police to make arrest

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A man has been arrested by police in connection to a recent stabbing in Topeka.
Edward Stanley, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that police arrested Davis A. Lee, 24, of Topeka, Monday. He is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an aggravated battery charge. Click here for more Crime News | KSNT.com
Police responded to the 600 block of North Kansas Ave at 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 19. Officers were told a person was stabbed. Police said they found out a man who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
