Report: Russell Westbrook to Sign With Clippers

The former MVP was traded by the Lakers earlier this month.

Eleven days after his tumultuous stint with the Lakers came to an end, Russell Westbrook has found himself a new team.

The 34-year-old plans to sign with the Clippers once he and the Jazz complete a buyout, agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . The Lakers traded him to the Jazz on Feb. 9. He will become a free agent again at the end of this season.

Westbrook joins Kawhi Leonard and Paul George while also getting to stay in his hometown of Los Angeles. The Clippers currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 33–28 record.

The former MVP played in 52 games for the Lakers this year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 29.6% on three-point attempts.

The Clippers will be Westbrook’s fifth team in as many years, and he’ll look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 with the Wizards .