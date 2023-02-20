Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Report: Russell Westbrook to Sign With Clippers

By Nick Selbe,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2MFB_0ktXKdIO00

The former MVP was traded by the Lakers earlier this month.

Eleven days after his tumultuous stint with the Lakers came to an end, Russell Westbrook has found himself a new team.

The 34-year-old plans to sign with the Clippers once he and the Jazz complete a buyout, agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . The Lakers traded him to the Jazz on Feb. 9. He will become a free agent again at the end of this season.

Westbrook joins Kawhi Leonard and Paul George while also getting to stay in his hometown of Los Angeles. The Clippers currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 33–28 record.

The former MVP played in 52 games for the Lakers this year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 29.6% on three-point attempts.

The Clippers will be Westbrook’s fifth team in as many years, and he’ll look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 with the Wizards .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Arizona-UCLA Preview and Best Bet
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Heartwarming Video of Kevin Durant, Brittney Griner Goes Viral
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Blasts Warriors, Draymond Green in Fiery Interview
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Stephen A. Smith Causes a Stir for the Dumbest Reason
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Buys Ownership Stake in Nashville SC
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
Orlando, FL8 hours ago
Report: James Harden Serious About Possible Return to Rockets
Houston, TX2 days ago
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Discusses Rift With Ex-OC Kellen Moore
Dallas, TX2 days ago
FS1’s Ric Bucher Says Kevin Durant ’Needs to Get Married’
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
76ers-Mavericks Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Best Bet
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shows No Signs of Rust As Suns Cruise in His Debut
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Greenberg Will Do Darkness Retreat If Jets Trade for Rodgers
Green Bay, WI11 hours ago
Cowboys’ McCarthy Says He Loves TCU QB Max Duggan
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Why NFL Teams Already Had Concerns Around Jalen Carter
Athens, GA2 days ago
McCaffrey Reveals He First Felt ‘Anger’ When Panthers Traded Him
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Eagles’ Gardner-Johnson Blasts Former DC Jonathan Gannon in Tweet
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy