Sportsnaut

Giannis Antetokounmpo to get further testing on wrist after All-Star Game

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vksPm_0ktXKYpd00

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is traveling to New York on Monday to undergo further testing on his ailing wrist, ESPN reported.

Antetokounmpo played just 20 seconds in Sunday night’s All-Star Game, still hampered by the right wrist injury he sustained in Thursday’s win in Chicago. Antetokounmpo scored the first basket of the game Sunday night on a lay-in and immediately followed with an intentional foul so he could exit the game.

Team Giannis went on to beat Team LeBron 184-175 in the game.

“Taking it day by day, try to get healthy,” Antetokounmpo said Sunday. “You know, obviously I had the incident three days ago. I don’t think it’s smart in any way to … play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game.”

Antetokounmpo also skipped the skills challenge Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 47 starts this season.

The Bucks return from the break Friday and will host the Miami Heat. The Bucks are 41-17, a half game behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

–Field Level Media

