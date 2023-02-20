Russell Westbrook Is Reportedly Joining A New Team

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Russell Westbrook is joining the Los Angeles Clippers after being bought out by the Utah Jazz.

Russell Westbrook was recently traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade .

On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the nine-time NBA All-Star has been bought out of his contract with the Jazz and will likely sign with the Los Angeles Clippers .

Via Wojnarowski: "After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN."

While Westbrook was not a good fit for the Lakers, he will be an excellent addition to the Clippers.

They had recently gotten rid of point guards John Wall and Reggie Jackson , so he is instantly a replacement.

Westbrook spent two years playing with Paul George (on the Oklahoma City Thunder), and they made the NBA Playoffs in both seasons.

The 2017 MVP is no longer a superstar, but he is still a talented player who has been putting up solid numbers off the bench.

Right now, Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Clippers have an elite roster but have struggled with injuries over the last few seasons.

Meanwhile, Westbrook played in 78 games during the 2021-22 season, so he can be relied upon to be available.

Heading into the All-Star Break, the Clippers were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record in 61 games.

This will be the fifth team Westbrook has played for, as he has also had stints with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards (in addition to the Lakers and Thunder).