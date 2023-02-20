Top Tampa Bay area events for the week of Feb. 20-26

Jean Lamb, left, holds a Chihuahua named Lovely for Delijah Hinton at Gulfport's Get Rescued festival in 2013. The annual pet rescue event takes place once again this Saturday in downtown Gulfport.. [ Tampa Bay Times (2013) ]

Gulfport Get Rescued: Up to 50 animal rescue groups and pet-friendly vendors featuring animal-related products, crafts, artwork and treats. Additional activities include pet care education, a pet food and supplies drive, animal training demos, the Florida Wiener Dog Derby and raffles. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 3101 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. 727-322-5217.

Art and Seafood on the Waterfront: Feast on some of the area’s best seafood as you enjoy works by more than 50 national artists, entertainment, music, art activities and food trucks. Free (food/drink additional). 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane. 727-726-2890.

Chicago: This Broadway classic blends a tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz with show-stopping songs. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Fiesta Day: Ybor City’s 76th annual celebration of its immigrant culture and heritage features a variety of local vendors, businesses and restaurants, historical exhibits and live entertainment. Free. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Seventh Avenue in Ybor City, Tampa.

Tampa Taco Fest: The popular food festival is back for another year of endless tacos, margaritas, family-friendly activities and live entertainment. Tickets, which are available at tickeri.com, start at $7 for general admission, $40 for VIP, which includes two cocktails, access to a private tent, as well as two tacos, chips and salsa. Day-of general admission tickets will be $12 at the gate. Kids under 12 are free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave., Tampa.

The Beach Boys: The beach rockers who have been entertaining audiences for 50 years with such hits as “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows” perform. $53.25-$128.25. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

“Visions of Nature: Voices of Nature” Environmental Film Festival: Be challenged and entertained at the 25th annual festival featuring films from around the world that explore our relationship to the planet through storytelling, photography and unique presentations.

“Pleistocene Park” (100 minutes): The film tells the tale of a Russian scientist, a vanished Ice Age ecosystem, a climatic time bomb and a plan to save the world. 7 p.m. Thursday.

(100 minutes): The film tells the tale of a Russian scientist, a vanished Ice Age ecosystem, a climatic time bomb and a plan to save the world. 7 p.m. Thursday. “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” (103 minutes): This heist film, adapted from environmental theorist Andreas Malm’s book on the morality of ecosabotage, delves into how and why several individuals from very different walks of life become convinced they need to come together and blow up a pipeline to call attention to the oil industry and the climate crisis. 7 p.m. Friday.

(103 minutes): This heist film, adapted from environmental theorist Andreas Malm’s book on the morality of ecosabotage, delves into how and why several individuals from very different walks of life become convinced they need to come together and blow up a pipeline to call attention to the oil industry and the climate crisis. 7 p.m. Friday. “All of Our Heartbeats Are Connected Through Exploding Stars” (77 minutes): Using the 2011 tsunami in Japan as its starting point, this essay documentary by Jennifer Rainsford examines the connections between environmental destruction and human devastation. 7 p.m. Saturday.

All screenings are free and take place in the Miller Auditorium of Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg, except for the opening night event on Thursday, which will be held outdoors in the GO Pavilion. The festival runs select nights through March 4. For a complete schedule, go to environmentalfilmfest.com. 727-867-1166.

Phil Rosenthal: The creator and star of the Netflix series “Somebody Feed Phil,” who was also the creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” shares stories about his travels and the foods he finds. $35. 7:30 p.m. Friday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Tampa Bay Strikers: Tampa’s indoor soccer team faces the Central Florida Crusaders. $20 and up. 2 p.m. Sunday. Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. 813-974-3111.

KC and the Sunshine Band: The band that danced onto the music scene 40 years ago with hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty” performs. $65 and up. 8 p.m. Thursday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees whose unforgettable songs include “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” perform. $63.25-$128.25. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Rita Rudner: The comedian, who has become the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas and in 2003 launched her first syndicated daily TV show, “Ask Rita,” performs. $35-$69. 8 p.m. Saturday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Black Love: Classic Movie Series: This portion of Tampa Theatre’s Valentine’s Day film series features “Cabin in the Sky” (1943) (NR) (98 minutes): In the film, a compulsive gambler dies during a shooting, but he’ll receive a second chance to reform himself and to make up with his worried wife. Stars Ethel Waters, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson and Lena Horne. $10, $7 members. 3 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8981.

It's Mardi Gras time, and here's where you can find some crawfish. [ JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times ]

Mardi Gras Crawfish Boils: Crawfish are popular this time of year. Here are a few places that have managed to get their hands on large supplies and are throwing big Mardi Gras parties this week.

Vista at the Top: Celebrate Fat Tuesday on the rooftop with a live crawfish boil, zydeco band, king cake and cocktails. $45. 4-10 p.m. Tuesday. 214 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 727-273-7970.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday on the rooftop with a live crawfish boil, zydeco band, king cake and cocktails. $45. 4-10 p.m. Tuesday. 214 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 727-273-7970. Bayboro Brewing Co.: What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil with free Hideaway Lite beer in the beer garden. $55. 1-4 p.m. Saturday. 2390 Fifth Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 727-767-9666.

Tampa Bay Home Show: Enjoy a large collection of home-improvement vendors with exhibits including spas, hot tubs, windows, doors, kitchens, baths, pools, sheds, paints, tiles, furniture and more. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-893-8523

Gasparilla Distance Classic: The series of races, returning for its 45th year, is one of the biggest and most popular races in Tampa. It will be held Saturday and Sunday outside the Tampa Convention Center. Feb. 25 is the 5K run and walk and 15K; Feb. 26 is 8K, half marathon. For the Michelob Ultra Challenge runners will complete four races, the 15K, 5K, half marathon and 8K, all in one weekend. Find information at rungasparilla.com.