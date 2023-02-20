Open in App
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Temperatures are climbing. How hot will Tampa Bay’s weather be this week?

By Michaela Mulligan,

11 days ago
People enjoy the water views while sitting under the tree at the St. Pete Pier on a warm day in June last year. Temperatures in Tampa Bay this week will feel more like June weather, climbing to near record highs for this time of year, according to data from the National Weather Service. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Tampa Bay is heating up. For the next week, the mercury will climb to near record temperatures across the area, with little cool down and no rain in sight.

Monday, Presidents’ Day, will be beautiful and sunny for those who have the day off and want to spend it outside. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high-70s, and it will be the only day this week with a high near normal. As the week progresses, temperatures will slowly rise until around Friday when temperatures dance near record highs, according to data from the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, the high will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across Tampa Bay. On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal across the area when the highs are in the mid-80s.

On Friday, the high will be near or above 86 degrees in the Tampa area, according to a Weather Service forecast, threatening last year’s record high of 86 degrees at the Tampa International Airport.

Areas further from the water such as inland Hillsborough County could see temperatures near 90 degrees on Friday.

If you were hoping for any rain this week to cool things off, you’re out of luck. Forecasters are predicting a dry spell along with the warmer-than-average temperatures.

High pressure stationed above the state is preventing any cold air from the north from reaching our area and keep Tampa Bay warm and dry for the foreseeable future, said Rodney Wynn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Ruskin office.

“So anytime we get that set up over us, that’s a warming pattern for us,” Wynn said. “So that’s going to be pretty persistent throughout the week.”

On Sunday, high temperatures will cool down slightly, to the low- to mid- the 80s.

“Should be a pleasant week for those that like warm weather,” Wynne said.

