Open in App
Green, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Suspected drunk driver kills man in his bedroom

By Justin Dennis,

11 days ago

[Watch prior coverage in the player above.]

GREEN , Ohio (WJW) — Authorities have identified the Barth Road man killed Sunday when a car smashed into his bedroom.

Robert D. Shull Jr., 69, was sleeping inside his home in the 2500 block of Barth Road when the vehicle crashed through his bedroom wall, pinning him beneath. It happened just after 2:30 a.m.

Man identified after body was found in water near Euclid Beach Park

Shull was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office . An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bq7P8_0ktXIOK100

The driver, a 32-year-old Green woman, was headed north on Mayfair Road when she lost control, went off the road and crashed into the home.

2 hurt in shooting, car crash at stop light

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt. Firefighters transported her to Summa Health System Akron Campus .

Speed, alcohol and drug use are suspected factors in the crash, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team determined.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Police link suspect to murder scene
Akron, OH10 hours ago
26-year-old shot dead at Mansfield convenience store
Mansfield, OH8 hours ago
Watch: 4 rescued after car goes over cliff in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drivers appeared to be involved in race or chase before fatal I-90 crash: police
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
1 ejected, killed in five-car I-90 crash
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
‘I was so scared’: Woman carjacked at ATM; investigators search for justice
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
2 arrested after shooting at local sports park
Willoughby, OH2 days ago
Reward offered in fatal mass shooting outside E. Cleveland bar
East Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Crash on I-90 at West 25th Street cleared
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Student arrested; gun found at Cleveland high school
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
Cleveland Heights to pay $4M to Christopher Miller, wrongfully imprisoned 16 years on rape charge
Cleveland Heights, OH6 hours ago
No injuries in massive Cleveland warehouse fire
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Former Cleveland police chief now chief in this city
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
VIDEO: I-277 reopens following semi crash near Akron
Akron, OH2 days ago
Woman speaks out after ‘aggressive’ massage: I-Team
Woodmere, OH1 day ago
Akron police ‘furious’ over city councilperson’s Jayland Walker comment
Akron, OH1 day ago
$5,000 reward for local missing dog
Broadview Heights, OH1 day ago
Local city cancels police K-9 program just months after it began
Sheffield Lake, OH3 days ago
Firefighters find over 50 animals, including foxes and snakes, in Youngstown house
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
NTSB releases new details from rail car investigation
East Palestine, OH15 hours ago
‘We are already struggling’: Vendors frustrated after West Side Market break-ins
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Traffic moving again along 77N near Canton
Canton, OH17 hours ago
Toyota offers largest lineup at 2023 Cleveland Auto Show
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Grand River Wildlife Area Shooting Range to open April 5
Bristolville, OH1 day ago
Jeep takes auto show visitors for a thrill at Camp Jeep
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Erin Brockovich investigating E. Palestine water
East Palestine, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy