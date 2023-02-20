Suspected drunk driver kills man in his bedroom

[Watch prior coverage in the player above.]

GREEN , Ohio (WJW) — Authorities have identified the Barth Road man killed Sunday when a car smashed into his bedroom.

Robert D. Shull Jr., 69, was sleeping inside his home in the 2500 block of Barth Road when the vehicle crashed through his bedroom wall, pinning him beneath. It happened just after 2:30 a.m.

Shull was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office . An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The driver, a 32-year-old Green woman, was headed north on Mayfair Road when she lost control, went off the road and crashed into the home.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt. Firefighters transported her to Summa Health System Akron Campus .

Speed, alcohol and drug use are suspected factors in the crash, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team determined.

