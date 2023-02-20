Two Drivers Identified in Deadly Crash on Nolensville Pike

Stock Photo

Two drivers died after a crash on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville Nashville on February 19, 2023, according to WKRN.

Metro Nashville Police Department say the crash happened at Nolensville Pike and Winston Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say 24-year-old Kelly Smith of White Bluff was driving north on Nolensville Pike in a Nissan Rogue when she collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee after allegedly crossing over the turn lane and into the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 31-year-old Emmanuel David Rodriguez-Leon of Nashville.

Smith was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.