Aldi’s supersize pizza oven is back for a slice of alfresco dining this spring

With springtime just around the corner, most of us will be shedding our winter coats , flocking en masse to a sun-soaked park somewhere and firing up the barbeque at the first sight of sun.

Of course, a barbeque is a must-have bit of kit when it comes to cooking alfresco and impressing guests throughout the warmer months. But for expanding your repertoire beyond burgers , sausages and slightly charred halloumi, Aldi’s wood-fired pizza oven could be the answer.

The supersize stainless steel appliance has made a comeback to the famous middle aisle, along with stylish garden furniture and outdoor gear – think rustic fire pits and inflatable hot tubs for boujee spring soirees – but the FireKing pizza oven is one of the supermarket’s fan-favourites and likely to sell out fast.

Although there are already multiple pizza ovens available across the site, including this amazingly affordable £40 option and a larger gas version , this fire king large pizza oven is truly for those who can’t get enough of the stuff, transforming your back garden into an Italian alfresco diner.

If that sounds like you, then keep reading below for everything we know about the king of pizza ovens, but it’ll be up to you whether it’s worth the dough.

Read more:

Fire king large pizza oven: £599.99, Aldi.co.uk

In our round-up of the best outdoor pizza ovens we featured a number of similar size models, but all were much more expensive than Aldi’s offering. For example, the Gozney dome (£1,799, Gozney.com) is more than £1,000 dearer, while the Lifestyle Verona pizza oven (£799, Firepit.co.uk ) is nearly £200 more expensive.

Made from stainless steel and standing at around 2m tall, the fire king oven is certainly an unmissable garden addition. But, the curved dome top, large pipe and wooden handles do make it look like quite the professional bit of kit, so, just like a fancy barbecue , you’d probably want it to take centre stage. It’s also on wheels so you can easily move it around should you wish to pop it in the garage come the winter too.

When it comes to cooking, it has a heat-up time of just ten minutes for wood-fired pizzas without any hanging around. And, if that’s not enough, and you fancy a whole Italian feast, you can also use it for baking bread, lasagne and roasting too – so don’t let the pizza oven title pigeonhole it.

Also included is an instruction manual, ash clean tool brush, pizza shovel, slice holder, cutter and a protection cover which handily slot into the side legs for easy storage. And there’s also a warranty period of three years should anything go wrong.

Voucher codes

For offers on outdoor furniture and discounts garden furnishings, try the links below:

Looking to do a full garden refresh? Take a look at the Aldi garden furniture on our radar