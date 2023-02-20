Open in App
Monaca, PA
WKBN

PA senator to host hearing on train derailment

By Michael Reiner,

11 days ago

MONACA, Pa. (WKBN) — A senator out of Beaver County will host a hearing to gather testimony about the East Palestine train derailment.

Details released for environmental activist Erin Brockovich’s visit to East Palestine

According to a press release, Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, will host a hearing Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., at the Community College of Beaver County, located at 1 Campus Drive in Monaca.

Reports said that the hearing will focus on the emergency response to the train derailment and subsequent controlled chemical burn. It will also feature testimony from concerned residents. It will be held at the Dome Athletics and Events Center. Parking is available in parking lots A, B and C.

The committee is seeking testimony from the following individuals and groups:

For more information on public attendance, click here.

The hearing can be watched live at SenatorMastriano.com or Veterans.PaSenateGop.com .

