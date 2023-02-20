Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll among musicians coming to The Wharf in 2023

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — If you’re a fan of country music you might consider spending some time at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

The Wharf has announced a line-up full of country musicians, including newer and older artists. WKRG compiled a list of the musicians announced so far.

Whiskey Myers

Tickets are on sale now for the Whiskey Myers concert happening Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Hank Williams Jr.

Tickets are on sale now for the Hank Williams Jr. concert happening Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Kenny Chesney

Tickets are on sale now for the Kenny Chesney concert happening Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Koe Wetzel

Tickets are on sale now for the Koe Wetzel concert happening Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

James Taylor

Tickets are on sale now for the James Taylor concert happening Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Walker Hayes

Tickets are on sale now for the Walker Hayes concert happening Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Parker McCollum

Tickets are on sale now for the Parker McCollum concert happening Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Dave Matthews Band

Tickets are on sale now for the Dave Matthews Band concert happening Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m.

Eric Church

Tickets are on sale now for the Eric Church concerts. Church will be performing three concerts happening Thursday, Aug. 17, Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug 19.

Jason Aldean

Tickets are on sale now for the Jason Aldean concert happening Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Jelly Roll

Tickets for the Jelly Roll concert will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24. The concert will be Sunday, July 30.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.