Special Election: McClellan and Benjamin ready for race to fill 4th Congressional District seat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, voters in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for the successor to
. late Congressman Donald McEachin
McEachin (D-Va.) passed away in late November following a
. He was 61 years old. battle with colorectal cancer Virginia Elections & Politics and Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) will face off in the Special Election race to fill the awaiting Congressional seat Tuesday, Feb. 21. Leon Benjamin (R-Va.) Leon Benjamin (R-Va.) faces off against Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Va.) in the 4th Congressional District race Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Virginia’s 4th Congressional District includes voters from a central-southeastern slice of the commonwealth, including parts of Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico, Charles City, Hopewell, Prince George, Colonial Heights, Petersburg, Lawrenceville, Emporia, Sussex, Waverly, Wakefield and more.
Mail-in and early voting for the Special Election have ended.
