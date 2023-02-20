Open in App
Indiana State
FOX59

Truck driver had ‘white, powdery substance’ after overturning semi on I-65, ISP says

By Joe Hopkins,

11 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver is accused of being intoxicated when he overturned his semi on I-65 Monday and spilled thousands of pounds of mail.

At about 12:15 a.m., Indiana State Police were called to I-65 southbound at the 246.2 mile marker — about one mile south of the Crown Point exit.

ISP said a preliminary investigation shows that Srdan Bezharevic drove a 2023 Volvo truck off the roadway and overturned, which caused the trailer to break open and its contents to fall out. The trailer was loaded with 40,000 pounds of U.S. mail.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yU0Nz_0ktXD1ZI00
    Crash scene (Photo By Indiana State Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnoRd_0ktXD1ZI00
    Crash scene (Photo By Indiana State Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avXo0_0ktXD1ZI00
    Crash scene (Photo By Indiana State Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0kCY_0ktXD1ZI00
    Crash scene (Photo By Indiana State Police)
Semi driver arrested in Hendricks County after more than 20 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop

Troopers found Bezharevic to be in possession of “a white, powdery substance,” said state police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he had his blood drawn and was medically cleared, explained ISP. Bezharevic was then released from the hospital and taken to the Lake County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Operating while intoxicated (endangering)
  • Operating while intoxicated

State police noted that cleanup at the scene continued through the rush hour as the tow company had to offload the mail into another trailer.

