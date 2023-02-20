Outstanding performances in Section V postseason

It's one thing for a high school athlete or team to train with the idea of having a peak performance during the Section V Championships. It's another thing for teams or athletes to turn that idea into reality, like some did last week.

Record-breaking swims

Swimmers Joseph Parkhurst of Attica and Byron-Bergen-LeRoy's Jackson Fix each broke meet records at Thursday's Section V Class C Championships.

Parkhurst's 21.32-second 50-yard freestyle broke a meet record set by Alexander's Robbie Brown at 21.39 seconds in 2012. Parkhurst also won the 100-yard breaststroke and was named Swimmer of the Meet.

Fix won the 100-yard backstroke (53.81) for the second straight season. His record-breaking swim surpassed broke the 10-year-old meet record of 54.12 seconds set by Cuba-Rushford's Brian Edmister in 2013. Fix also won the 100-yard freestyle.

States-bound bowling teams

Section V's bowling teams qualified for the state tournament last week.

On the girls side, Fairport (Division I) and Newark (Division II) are states-bound. Coach Mark Rowe's Newark Reds are the reigning D-II state champions. Hilton (DI) and Marcus Whitman (D-II) qualified for the boys state tournament.

Section V boys champions and composite team: Hilton (Class A), Gates Chili (B), Newark (C), Marcus Whitman (D);Keaton Ostrowski (Rush-Henrietta), Brayden Masclee (Fairport), Aaron Mirrione (Fairport), Kory Nurse (Genesee Valley), Adam Wakelee (Victor), Tim Doan (Victor).

Section V girls champions and composite team: Fairport (A), Greece Athena (B), Newark (C), Marcus Whitman (D);Sadie Erb (Canandaigua), Leah Burke (Wayne), Miley Bohrer (Mercy), Anella Tillman (Penn Yan), Isabella Ferraro (Hilton), Haley Grabowski (Greece Athena).

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships are March 10-12 in Syracuse.

The longest leap

Webster Schroeder junior Corintia Griffith broke the Section V and New York state record in the triple jump Saturday at the Class A1 indoor track and field sectionals at Nazareth College.

A short time later she said without hesitation she thinks she can do 42 feet plus.

"It’s possible," she said after she soared 41 feet, 11.5 inches in the Class A1 competition. Griffith is No. 2 nationwide now, behind a 42-6 by a Texas senior.

Her jumps coach, Mike Quagliata, said it could have been even longer. “She was still behind the board a few inches."

Next, is the Meet of Champions, Section V's qualifier for the state championships, on Feb. 23 at Nazareth College.