Open in App
Phys.org

Researchers develop first nanotube sensors capable of detecting and distinguishing gibberellin plant hormones

By Singapore-MIT Alliance for ResearchTechnology,

11 days ago
Researchers from the Disruptive & Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Precision (DiSTAP) Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) of Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy