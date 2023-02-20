Killingly boys basketball continues to roll: the weekend's top performers

The Killingly boys basketball team continued its late season surge with a pair of weekend victories at the CARE ECC/CCC Challenge at Fitch High School in Groton. Killingly has won six straight and eight of their last nine games as they head into this week's Eastern Connecticut Conference tournament.

The Griswold boys basketball team, which is the number one seed in the ECC Division 2 tournament, celebrated a big Senior Night win over Wheeler.

The Norwich Free Academy boys basketball team reached the .500 mark for the first time this season with an impressive non-league win over Glastonbury.

The Plainfield girls basketball team fell short in the ECC Division 2 tournament semifinals against Windham but the Panther swill get a chance at redemption when they face the Whippets in the first round of the Class M state tournament.

The Killingly wrestling captured the Class S state championship Saturday at Killingly High School.

Here are the weekend's top performances.

Boys basketball

Tony Williams, Norwich Free Academy: Junior guard poured in a game-high 31 points and also added 11 steals to lead the Wildcats (10-10) to an 80-66 non-league victory over Glastonbury.

Armanee Davis, Norwich Free Academy: Junior guard scored 14 points as the Wildcats reached the .500 mark with a victory against Glastonbury in their season finale.

Cam’ron Sinvil, Norwich Free Academy: Senior forward posted a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds in an 80-66 win over Glastonbury (14-5).

Yianni Baribeau, Killingly: Senior forward scored a career-high 38 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, and had six blocks to lead Killingly (14-5) to an 80-62 victory over Montville. Baribeau also posted a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds in a 66-33 win over Tolland.

Johnny Kazantzis, Killingly: Sophomore guard scored 23 points in a win over Montville (8-11). Kazantzis also poured in a team-high 26 points in a win against Tolland.

Thomas Dreibholz, Killingly: Senior forward had 13 points and nine rebounds in a win over Montville. Dreibholz also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as Killingly captured its sixth straight victory with a 66-33 win over Tolland.

Kolby Mills, Killingly: Freshman guard dished out a game-high nine assists in a win over Montville. MIlls also added seven points and seven assists in a win against Tolland. It was Killkngly’s eighth win in nine games.

Evan Merchant, Griswold: Senior guard scored a game-high 15 points to lift the Wolverines (17-3) to a 57-39 Senior Night victory over Wheeler.

Christian Russell, Griswold: Senior forward scored 14 points in a win against Wheeler (14-5).

Jeff Souvenance, Griswold: Senior posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Wolverines celebrated Senior Night with a 57-39 win over Wheeler.

Josh Hanks, Norwich Tech: Senior guard scored a game-high 23 points but the Warriors (5-15) fell short in their season finale against Old Lyme, 60-57.

Bradley Saint Louis, Norwich Tech: Senior forward scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds in a loss at Old Lyme (5-14).

Girls basketball

Julianna Gallow, Plainfield: Senior guard scored a team-high 11 points but the Panthers fell short 38-37 against Windham in the ECC Division 2 semifinals.

Wrestling

Kaden Ware, Killingly: Senior won the Class S state championship at 132 pounds to remain unbeaten. It was Ware’s third straight Class S title.

Jack Richardson, Killingly: Senior won the Class S state championship at 152 pounds. It was Richardson’s second straight Class S title.

Ian Cathell, Killingly: Junior won the Class S state championship at 113 pounds.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Killingly boys basketball continues to roll: the weekend's top performers