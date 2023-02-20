8 digital benefits of a Gainesville Sun subscription

There's a lot happening in the world and in the Gainesville and Alachua County area. Stay informed and be one of the first to learn about breaking news with personalized news alerts, flip through a digital replica of the print paper, access exclusive deals and more with a subscription to the Gainesville Sun.

Play a vital role in supporting local journalism you and your community can trust. With your subscription, you can help our journalists hold those in power accountable.

With a subscription to the Gainesville Sun, you will receive full access to the work of our journalists and photographers as they head out every day to help inform and explain the important issues affecting our community.

Our staff also reports on local dining and entertainment news, offering an insider's guide on things to do around town and where to go.

With our special sale, you can get unlimited access to our content. Here are the deals.

Here are eight reasons you will benefit by becoming a subscriber:

Stay connected to what's happening in Gainesville, Alachua County and the surrounding area

Subscribers have unlimited access to our journalism. Once you log in, you'll be able to view our investigative, in-depth news stories, along with the best local recommendations on where to dine — and what restaurants failed their inspections — and what to do this weekend.

Our journalists work hard to ensure you always know what's happening in Gainesville and Alachua County.

Here are examples of some of our subscriber-only journalism:

Education

Land deal investigation:Alachua County school district subpoenaed for records in federal grand jury probe

'It's disheartening':University of Florida students blocked from protesting Ben Sasse in campus buildings

Crime and Justice

GPD officers suspended:Body-cam footage, investigation show inconsistencies in GPD's handling of Terrell Bradley case

Business

New eatery:Popular local pop-up restaurant finds new home in downtown Gainesville

Restaurant news:Ford's Garage set to open this week in Butler Town Center; El Indio has expansion plans

Growth and Development

'Lee property' development:Top UF officials among those backing 4,000-acre development

Local government

'Ignorance is expensive' :Alachua County officials pay nearly $16,000 in back taxes, fines

Employees forced to work overtime:Data shows the Alachua County Jail is 'severely' understaffed

Sports

All-Area Small School Football:Hawthorne's Jailen Ruth is player of the year

A subscription brings you USA TODAY Network news you want

The Gainesville Sun also gives you access to the USA TODAY Network. Watch videos, view photos and read stories you want to see from Tallahassee, Sarasota, Ocala and more than 100 other properties throughout the United States.

Personalize your reading experience with the Gainesville Sun news app

The Gainesville Sun offers three apps: The Gainesville Sun, The Gainesville Sun and Gator Sports. Each can be set up the way you want. The Gainesville Sun app allows you to save your favorite stories, adjust the size of the text and set the news alerts you want. The Sun Print Edition app gives you easy and quick viewing of the E-Edition, the digital replica of the print edition, every day.

Set up the news alerts you want to receive and when you want them

Customize your alerts by selecting the ones you want to receive: breaking news, top stories, and sports.

Don't want to be disturbed in the office or awakened at night? You also can schedule quiet times.

eNewspaper is a digital replica of the print paper you're familiar with

With your digital subscription, you can access the "print edition" daily on your computer, smartphone or tablet via the Gainesville Sun E-Edition.

The eNewspaper, formerly known as the e-Edition, is a full electronic replica of the print newspaper published daily, with local news, sports, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles.

Subscribers get expanded eNewspaper access to newspapers across the USA TODAY Network, including USA Today and its popular crossword puzzle.

➤ eNewspaper apps for iPhone and Android

How to access your eNewspaper:Your Gainesville Sun subscription includes digital copy

Digital media: Videos, photo galleries, interactive visuals included with your subscription

Great stories aren't just great writing. Make your experience personal with unlimited access to our videos, photo galleries and interactive data visuals.

Want to go out to eat? Check our online database to find out the latest restaurant inspection reports.

The Daily Briefing newsletter comes to your inbox every day

Busy? We'll email the top five articles to your inbox each day in the form of The Daily Briefing newsletter, complete with photos and article summaries. Have time for more? Click through to the articles straight from your email. The Daily Briefing Newsletter is one of many we offer.

Our newsletters range from the latest news updates to Obituaries, GatorSports, Legal Notices and news cartoons. Or jump into Inside Politics for a weekly roundup of Florida's top local political news.

If you're a history buff, take a peek at Florida Time, your weekly fix of Florida history, nostalgia myths and more.

Sign up for all you're interested in.

Signing up for a digital subscription to The Sun is easy!

Right now, we have a special offer for a subscription. Visit our subscription page to take advantage of this limited-time offer.