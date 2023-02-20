Just a little attention to safety can keep you on your feet, prevent falls

What I remember most about the fall was it happened so suddenly.

One minute I was happily walking down the street after finishing the parade route and the next minute I was on the pavement trying to figure out if any part of me hurt and if I could get back up.

I had just started to get my bearings when a gentleman who had witnessed my stumble into the pothole stepped behind me, asked if I was OK, then put his arms under mine and lifted me to my feet.

Thankfully, I was not hurt, but the incident alerted me to the need to always be aware of my surroundings and scan ahead for hazards such as potholes, uneven surfaces and other obstacles.

Only my pride was wounded, but many falls do result in injuries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five falls causes a serious injury such as a broken bone or head injury. These injuries can make it hard for people to get around, do everyday activities or live on their own. Many people who fall, even if they’re not injured, become afraid of falling.

Tips to prevent falling that can fit with daily lifestyle

Fortunately, our chances of falling can be drastically reduced if we integrate fall prevention tips into our daily lives.

In the winter, walk as though snow and ice are present. They may not be visible. Take slower and smaller steps and realize that activities such as crossing streets will take longer.

Shoes can provide traction, or grip, so choose your footwear wisely. Choose a flat shoe with firm, rubber soles and low heels. Check the bottom of your shoes and replace them when the treads begin to wear out.

Consider using a slip-on traction device for shoes to improve stability and prevent falls on ice and snow.

If you feel unsteady, use a cane or walker for stability, especially when your healthcare provider recommends it.

Consider getting an ice tip for your cane

Carry rock salt in your car in the winter to sprinkle on slippery sidewalks.

Try not to hurry, especially if you’re carrying something.

Wear the correct eyeglasses if you need them. Reading glasses or bifocals can make it harder to see hazards that might be in your way.

Use handrails to go up and down steps and on escalators – whether you’re inside or out.

In autumn, beware of leaf-covered steps, decks, porches, and sidewalks. They can be dangerously slippery.

Walk hands-free by using a shoulder bag, backpack purse or fanny pack.

Find groceries, pharmacies and other services that deliver, to avoid having to go out in bad weather.

Check the height of curbs before stepping up or down. And take note of curbs cut away for bike or wheelchair access. The slope could cause a fall if you’re taken by surprise.

Don’t let a fear of falling outside keep you trapped inside. Use this simple checklist to identify and take steps to overcome the fall risks.

Laurie Sidle is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences program assistant and may be reached at 330-264-8722 or sidle.31@osu.edu.