Westborough's Reitsma takes pair of top five finishes at MIAA state swimming championships

Girls' swimming

Division 1 state meet: Westborough junior Caitlyn Reitsma was third in the 100 freestyle (54.54) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.80) as the Rangers took 16th with 44 points at MIT.

Lincoln-Sudbury won the meet with 274 points.

Westborough's Sophie Robinson was 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.54). The Rangers also performed well in the relays, as Reitsma, Robinson, Savannah Spring and Lena Nowak took 12th in the 200 medley relay (2:01.26) and the foursome also finished 16th in the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.74).

Shrewsbury's Hannah Reddick took 18th in the 200 freestyle (2:06.68) and teammate Alice Gayduchkova took 12th in the 500 freestyle (5:35.95) and 19th in the 200 individual medley (2:23.36) to help the Colonials take 22nd (32 points).

Reddick and Gayduchkova teamed with Maria Korneva and Audrey Liu to finish 17th in the 200 medley relay (2:03.83).

Algonquin's Mina Chung was 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.84) and 15th in the 200 individual medley (2:19.76) as the Titans took 32nd with eight points.

Division 2 state meet: Bromfield's Ella Bergeron was 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:03.29 and 12th in the 100 freestyle (58.82), while Sierra Quinty took 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.56) to help the Trojans finish 26th (21 points) at MIT.

Bergeron and Quinty teamed with Lilly Blouin and Gracie Hanss to take 17th in the 200 medley relay (2:01.19), while Blouin, Hanss, Bergeron and Charlotte Miling placed 14th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:58.35).

Boys' swimming

Division 1 state meet: St. John's Joel Picard placed fourth in the 1 meter dive, scoring 484 points on Sunday at MIT.

Algonquin's Axel Soderquist finished 19th in the 100 freestyle (49.58) and 20th in the 50 freestyle (22.34) and also anchored the 400 freestyle relay team with Jason Wong, Branden Yan and David Huynh to 24th (3:28.22).

Division 2 state meet: Bromfield's Vance Petrossi was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.75) and ninth in the 100 frestyle (49.89) to lead the Trojans at MIT.

Gardner's Jacob Perview was fourth in the 50 freestyle (22.37) and 13th in the 100 freestyle (50.20), while Grafton's Cole Dunne was 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.66) and 21st in the 100 butterfly (57.23).

Advanced Math and Science Academy's Williem de Haan took 11th in the 100 freestyle (50.08) and also teamed with Jagger Sandford, Casey Matijevic and Jesse Matijevic in the 200 freestyle relay (15th, 1:37.43) and the 400 freestyle relay (16th, 3:37.53).

Tantasqua's Ethan Zhu was 14th in the 100 backstroke (58.24) and teammate Ethan Korenda was 23rd in the 50 freestyle (23.66). The two also combined with Eben Mazeika and Evan Dambly to take 15th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.47).