Russell Westbrook signing with Clippers after messy Lakers tenure

Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after completing a contract buyout, his agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN on Monday.

The Lakers traded Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz as part of a complex three-team deal with the Timberwolves on the night before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

Prior to the trade, Westbrook reportedly got into a heated verbal exchange with Lakers coach Darvin Ham following a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.