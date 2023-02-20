Open in App
New York Post

Russell Westbrook signing with Clippers after messy Lakers tenure

By Jenna Lemoncelli,

11 days ago

Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after completing a contract buyout, his agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN on Monday.

The Lakers traded Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz as part of a complex three-team deal with the Timberwolves on the night before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the LA Clippers after completing a contract buyout, his agent Jeff Schwartz said.
Prior to the trade, Westbrook reportedly got into a heated verbal exchange with Lakers coach Darvin Ham following a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

