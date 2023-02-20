Bronson's Webster and Herbert advance to Girls State Wrestling Finals

CADILLAC, MI. — Over the past two weeks one thing has been certain, it has been very good to be a Bronson Viking, especially if you are a Bronson Viking wrestler.

With all the success the Hammerin Vikes have had over the past two weeks one would think things couldn’t get any better. Well, newsflash, they can, and they did. On Saturday at Cadillac High School two Bronson Lady Vikings became the first female wrestlers in Bronson wrestling history to earn the right to represent their school on the grandest stage of high school wrestling in the state of Michigan, qualifying for the MHSAA Girls Individual State Wrestling Finals thanks to their efforts at the Girls Regional held at Cadillac High School. Earning the right to move on to Ford Field are Bronson sophomore Zoay Herbert and freshman Mackenna Webster.

To start their amazing two week run on the mats the Bronson Viking varsity wrestling program not only secured their 21st straight Division Four/Class C District title, but they also won their second straight Division Four Team Regional Championship, booking their return trip to Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo for the MHSAA Division Four Team State Finals. To cap off that two week run of excellence on the mats a grand total of 12 Bronson wrestlers advanced on through the mens individual regional round of wrestling, punching their ticket to the biggest stage of wrestling in high school sports, the MHSAA Individual State Finals to be held at Ford Field. Saturday at Cadillac that number increased by two, as Webster and Herbert finished in the top four of their respective weight class to advance.

Freshman Mackenna Webster, 19-1 overall on the season, brought home her first regional championship, winning the gold medal at 140 pounds. As the top seed Webster received a bye through the first two rounds before facing off with Kaylee Steel of Roscommon in the semifinals. Webster had little trouble with Steel, winning via pin fall in :41 seconds. With the victory Webster advanced on to the championship finals to face off with Olivia Friddle of Hastings (8-2). Webster again wasted little time, pinning Friddle in 1:34 to earn the regional crown and a trip to the MHSAA State Finals.

Joining Webster at Ford Field will be sophomore Zoay Herbert, 5-2 on the season, who took third place at 235 pounds. Herbert kicked off her run to the bronze medal with a first round bye, followed by a quarterfinal pin fall victory over Jessica Hummel of Comstock in 2:42. In the semifinals Herbert dropped her first match of the tournament, falling to the eventual champion in AnnMarie Green of Clare via pin fall in :48 seconds. Herbert battled her way through the consolation bracket, defeating Brianna Preston of Olivet in the consolation semifinals via pin fall in 3:32, setting up a third place bout with Ash Wilson of Shepherd. Herbert went on to win via pin fall in :58 seconds, taking home the bronze medal while also booking her trip to Ford Field for the MHSAA Individual State Finals.

Other local names of interest include Sturgis grappler Lola Barkby who brought home a regional title at 125 pounds. Barkby earned three wins, all via pin fall, in order to capture the gold. Barkby started off her trek with a quarterfinal win over Angelina Stegman of Three Rivers in 3:13, followed by a semifinal pin fall win over Elyse Morales of Mattawan in 2:20, setting up a championship match with Arden Eschtruth of Midland. Barkby went on to take the gold medal win via pin fall in 2:56, pinning Eschtruth (18-3 on the season) in the second round.

Coldwater sent one wrester to the Girls Regional as Sonya Vorce toed the line in the 145 pound weight class. Vorce dropped her only match of the day, falling to Caitlyn Valdez of Galesburg Augusta via pin fall in 3:30.

Webster and Herbert, along with Barkby and scores of female wrestlers from across the state will join their schools at the MHSAA Individual Wrestling Finals to be held at Ford Field in Detroit, beginning March 3-4.