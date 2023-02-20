Open in App
Page Six

All the details on Ramona Agruma’s Tiffany engagement ring from Rebel Wilson

By Margaret Abrams,

11 days ago

This sparkler is pitch perfect.

Rebel Wilson confirmed she’s engaged to Ramona Agruma Sunday, with her new fiancée showing off her dazzling Tiffany & Co. engagement ring.

Wilson, 42, proposed at Disneyland in California with a classic round-cut, 2.55-carat diamond from Tiffany & Co., People reports .

Rings with similarly sized stones set in the luxury jeweler’s signature Tiffany Setting retail for between $100,000 and $182,500 , depending on their color and clarity.

“Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021,” the “Senior Year” star told People.

The couple got engaged during a Disneyland trip.
“So it’s amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany’s ring.”

The Aussie actress shared the news with her 11.3 million Instagram followers, posting photos from the proposal and writing, “We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

The “Pitch Perfect” actress showed off the little blue box.
The couple twinned in jeans and pink-and-white Love Stripe Sweaters ($70) from Loft for the major moment.

Wilson also shared a few snaps from the sweet engagement on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a close-up of the classic Tiffany blue box and the dazzling diamond.

“Just stunning,” she captioned the pic, tagging the famous jewelry brand.

Wilson thanked Tiffany & Co. for help with the big day.

Their celebrity pals adored the fairytale-worthy Disney proposal.

“Such a magical way to get engaged,” Paris Hilton commented.

Simu Liu, Brittany Snow and Chris Colfer all congratulated the loved-up couple.

However, a few trolls infiltrated the comments section and criticized the duo’s romance.

“Hasn’t this ‘scared of men, better stick with women’ phase passed already?” one asked.

Agruna wasn’t afraid to hit back, writing, “The only agenda anyone is pushing here is you with your Russian agenda Natalia, maybe you should move there instead?”

The “How to Be Single” star came out and announced her relationship with Agruma in June 2022, referencing Disney early on in their courtship.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote at the time.

Wilson welcomed a baby girl named Royce Lillian via surrogate last November.

