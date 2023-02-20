The Jazz Estate, an east side staple since 1977, has rebranded as The Estate, focusing on cocktails and cutting back its five-night a week music program.

The owner, John Dye, said he made the change based on the service industry economy.

"A lot of it was the cocktail part is more sustainable right now, to be really honest with you, as well as not having a cover," Dye said. "For right now, dollars are a little tight, so that is one of the reasons that we won't do that, no covers so that people can enjoy the space."

Dye said The Estate, 2423 N. Murray Ave., would have more contemporary cocktails than his other cocktail lounges, At Random and Bryant's.

"At Bryant's and At Random we lean into the historic cocktails and the history of those lounges. The Estate we took to the next level," Dye said. "We can focus on house-made ingredients and a lot of flavor combinations that are more adventurous and creative."

New cocktails include Fiddler's Green, made with gin, house-made Herbs De Provence syrup, Szechuan peppercorn, super lemon and salt ($13), and Pretend I'm a Banana, made with distilled banana, house rum blend, passionfruit, super lemon and Jamaican #1 bitters ($13).

Dye said that The Estate will have more DJs in the lounge, and will bring back live music in the future.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Jazz Estate rebranded: The Estate now offers elevated cocktails and less live music