Country star Jelly Roll will bring his Backroad Baptism Tour to Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Chart-topping country star Jelly Roll is coming to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Aug. 18, a stop on a 44-city arena tour announced Monday.

Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers are also on the bill for the Milwaukee concert. The Backroad Baptism Tour starts July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi.

Jelly Roll is riding one of last year's biggest country radio hits, "Son of a Sinner," which also ended up topping Billboard's rock music chart for a couple of weeks, as well as the 2020 hit "Save Me," which has more than 155 million views on YouTube. No stranger to crossover hits, he first made his mark with "Pop Another Pill," a 2010 collaboration with Memphis rapper Lil Wyte. His current radio hit "Need a Favor" is from a new album due out later this year.

Tickets for the Aug. 18 Jelly Roll concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office and on Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices weren't immediately available, but admission to Irish Fest on Aug. 18 is included (Irish Fest runs Aug. 17-20).