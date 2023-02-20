Nonprofit Black Art Speaks Hosting Interactive Social Justice and Art Event at 21c Museum Hotel

21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati

Black Art Speaks, a membership-based nonprofit and art collective dedicated to promoting Black culture, social justice and uplifting Black artists, will host a night of conversation, live art and more at the 21c Museum Hotel in Downtown Cincinnati Thursday, Feb. 23.



Art and Social Justice: An Interactive Experience will feature a panel of local Black leaders discussing topics including violence in the community, the biases against Black men and the cost of staying silent. The event will support Black Lives Matter as well as offer a sneak peek at Black Art Speaks’ 2023 plans.

Former Cincinnati City Council member Yvette Simpson will moderate the discussion. Panelists include current City Council member Scotty Johnson; University of Cincinnati’s urban impact executive, Chandra Monroe-Williams; Renee Mahaffery-Harris, the CEO of Closing The Health Gap, and artists Michael Coppage and Annie Ruth.

Soul Palette will also be at the event to lead community art engagement with the backdrop of the museum’s exhibition Refuge: Needing, Seeking, Creating Shelter .

Art and Social Justice: An Interactive Experience is free and open to the public, but you are asked to RSVP . The event will be held in the Main Gallery and Gallery 1 of the museum from 5:30-8 p.m., and light refreshments will be available.



Learn more about Black Art Speaks by visiting blackartspeaks.com .

21c Museum Hotel, 609 Walnut St., Downtown. More information: www.21cmuseumhotels.com .