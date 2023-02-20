WATCH: Bryce Harper Signs Shoe for Fan, Walks Airport With One Shoe

While walking through the Phoenix International Airport, Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper was asked to autograph a fan's hat. Harper did not have a sharpie on hand, so he removed a shoe he was wearing, signed it with a pen, gave to the fan, and proceeded to board his flight with only one shoe on.

Harper will miss the first half of the regular season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. Last season, Harper played through the injury, but did not play the outfield after sustaining the UCL tear. Harper became the club's everyday designated hitter. Once he is good to go, Harper should return to right field.

With Harper forced into the DH spot, the Phillies' outfield defense was significantly weakened. The club signed free agents Kyle Schwarber and Nicholas Castellanos last March, neither of whom are known for their defensive prowess. Harper returning to right field should improve the Phillies defensively, as Castellanos and Schwarber can alternate with each other between left field and DH.

The Phillies are coming off their first trip to the World Series since 2009. After winning their first National League Pennant in 13 years, the Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in six games in the World Series.

Executive Dave Dombrowski had an active offseason, adding All-Stars Trea Turner and Gregory Soto, as well as pitchers David Robertson, Matt Strahm and Taijuan Walker to his roster. Turner returns to the east coast after playing his first five and a half Major League seasons with the Washington Nationals, where he was a teammate of Harper's. With Harper on the Injured List for the first few months of the season, the Phillies hope that Turner can give the club an offensive jolt, and keep the club in the mix for a National League East division title. Last season, the New York Mets took an early division lead, but the Atlanta Braves were able to come back and win the division for the fifth straight year, despite trailing the Mets by 10.5 games in early June.

The Phillies play their first spring training game Sat., Feb. 25 against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.

