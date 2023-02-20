Is Deere an Excellent Dividend Stock for Passive Income Investors?

Deere (NYSE: DE) is riding a surge in customer demand as it enhances its machines with technology. Deere's earnings per share rocketed higher, driven by explosive revenue growth. This video will evaluate Deere's latest earnings results and consider its stock as a dividend investment.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 17, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 19, 2023.

