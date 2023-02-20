Lady Buckeyes survive late scare to grab Sectional Championship

NELSONVILLE — Cutting the nets down after a Sectional Championship win could serve as a reminder of how the team rallied together and executed enough to pull out a monumental victory in the end. Or, the postgame celebration can be used as a way to completely forget the game in order to focus up and prepare for what’s ahead.

The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes (18-5) seemed to be in that predicament after escaping with a 37-31 win over Coal Grove (11-12) on Saturday afternoon. There was obvious excitement in the air, but an eerie feeling engulfed the gym as each girl went one-by-one to climb the ladder and grab herself a piece of the net. The Lady Buckeyes persevered late to grab an important victory despite not playing their best and know that there’s far more work to be done.

“It’s tournament time. Any time you come away with a win it’s awesome. They call it ‘survive & advance’ for a reason,” Mark Truax, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win “Not the prettiest game but we executed when we needed to and got the job done.”

Even with all the struggles on the day as a team, Airah Lavy picked up her game late and did enough to pull out the victory and move on. The junior scored 20 points, roughly 54% of all of Nelsonville-York’s scoring in the win.

“That was key for us. We knew that it would kind of be a grind tonight with Coal Grove playing low-scoring games in a lot of their games recently. We kind of knew it would be that way and with her, it’s big when she can hit a three for us and handle the ball for us.”

A theme that would play out for the rest of the afternoon, both sides struggled to get consistent offense in the first few minutes of the game. Coal Grove got the action started with a bucket but an offensive rebound and putback from Emma Fields tied it back up. The senior finished with eight points on the night.

The next points from either side came from Cayleigh Dupler when the senior poured in a layup with around 2:30 left in the first quarter. A free throw from Kalina Hernandez and a late and-one from Lavy gave the Lady Buckeyes an 8-4 lead after the first frame.

Things started to look as if the momentum would swing fully over to Nelsonville-York. Lavy got the second quarter started with a three-pointer and then Fields poured in a layup on the next possession to quickly expand to a nine-point advantage.

Scoring halted for a few minutes on both sides but Coal Grove was able to stop the run later in the frame with a three-pointer from Alivia Noel. She ended up finishing with a team-high 10 points for the Lady Hornets.

Struggles continued for Nelsonville-York as they couldn’t get anything going. A mixture of unforced turnovers and missed shots allowed the Lady Hornets to hang around. Lavy hit a pair of free throws to round out scoring for Nelsonville-York while Coal Grove hit a late three-pointer to make it a three-point difference heading into the halftime break.

Much like the start of the second quarter, Lavy drilled a three-pointer to get festivities going out of the locker room. Scoring halted once again for both teams until midway through the quarter when Fields scored on a driving layup to push the lead to eight.

Coal Grove was able to cut the lead down to three at one point but Lavy grabbed a couple of huge buckets late, including a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the quarter pushed the lead back up to five and grabbed some desperately needed momentum heading into the fourth.

That lead stayed stagnant for much of the final frame as neither team could score over the first four minutes. Fields started the scoring with a layup but then a game that was filled with so much frustration on the court quickly turned into a moment where the jerseys didn’t matter.

With around 2:30 left in the fourth, Kinsey Keeney collided with Dupler while driving to the basket and both players fell down hard. The gymnasium went silent as everybody started to worry for the athlete. Some of her teammates were crying on the bench as Keeney was taken off on a stretcher.

It was hard to envision anyone on Coal Grove having full focus at that point, but that didn’t stop them from making a late comeback effort. After falling down as much as 10 with under two minutes left, the Lady Hornets stormed back and cut the lead down to four with just over 10 seconds left in the game.

As she did for nearly the entire afternoon though, Lavy made sure that the Lady Buckeyes wouldn’t give up the lead, hitting a pair of free throws push the lead to six and ultimately walked away with a Sectional Championship.

Nelsonville-York doesn’t have to travel too far for the first game of the District Tournament, taking a quick trip down Route 33 to Athens High School. They’ll face off against Southeastern on Feb. 22 with an 8 p.m. tip-off time.

“It’s a team we’re familiar with… it’s going to be quite the chore on Wednesday night but it’s going to be fun. We’re advancing.”