Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations, Feb. 13-17

This week's health code violations include dead worms and mold in ice machines.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 13-17:
Feb. 13
Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant #699 , 1416 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ceiling vents near prep tables unclean.
- Back door not sealed along the bottom.
- Cutting boards need replacing.
- Floor tiles missing under soft-serve machine, bottom of wall damaged.
Classy Llama , 2215 W. Chesterfield Blvd.
- Priority violation:
- No hot water available in kitchen hand sinks, but was turned on immediately. It had been shut off due to a pipe bursting.
Ed V. Williams School , 2205 W. Kearney St.
Lucky Cat Boba Tea and Taiyaki , 3424 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violation:
- Potentially hazardous foods not kept at or below 41°. Items discarded.
- Chemicals stored above food items.
Pita Pit , 1318 E. Battlefield Rd.
Price Cutters 85 – Deli , 163 W. Old Mill Rd., Fair Grove
- Nonpriority violations:
- Vents in deli meat walk-in cooler unclean.
Price Cutters 85 – Retail and Produce , 163 W. Old Mill Rd., Fair Grove
- Priority violations:
- Multiple dented cans found on customer shelves.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Vents, floor in produce and dairy walk-in coolers unclean.
- Holes and tears found on backroom storage ceiling and walls.
Reed Middle School , 2000 N. Lyon Ave.
Schultz & Dooley’s , 2210 W. Chesterfield Blvd.
- Priority violations:
- Quedo in steam unit temped at 125°. Should be above 135°. Queso reheated.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Grease build-up found on non-food contact surfaces, including vent hoods, filters, fryers, coolers, etc.
- Three-vat sink leaking.
- Dirty floors under fryers and equipment in kitchen, as well as the walk-in cooler and dry storage areas.
Taco Bell #022777 , 4140 S. Lipscomb Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Grease build-up found on vent hood frame and filters.
The Albatross , 406A W. Walnut St.
- Priority violations:
- Chlorine sanitizer bucket at prep station and near beer station did have any sanitizer solution in it.
Feb. 14
Braum’s Ice Cream #273 , 1401 W. Sunshine St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Burger King , 935 W. Kearney St.
Domino’s Pizza , 4021 S. Campbell Ave.
El Cafecito , 2462 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Baked goods being made in an unapproved kitchen.
- Cooked potatoes temping at 88°, raw bacon at 54°, stored potato tacos at 66° and all were removed from temperature control four hours prior. All items should be kept at 41° or below.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee had a drink with an open top.
- Large package of meat was thawing in a five-gallong bucket of water on the floor with no running water. Thawing should be held in a refrigerator, a sink under running water or a microwave.
Hampton Inn & Suites , 2750 N. Glenstone Ave.
Jimmy John’s #1838 , 3305 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Gap at the bottom of the back door.
Krave’s Whips-N-Dips , 2336 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Trailer didn’t have hot water.
Kum & Go #462 , 1505 N. National Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Gap at the bottom of the front door.
- Ice chute for bagged ice machine unclean.
- Cutting board needs replaced.
- No sanitizer test kits available.
- Food storage containers with old date labeling sticker residue on them found.
- Ceiling vents above hot hold rollers unclean.
Papa John’s Pizza #1253 , 3305 S. Campbell Ave.
Pizano’s Pizza and Sauce Lounge , 106 E. Jackson St, Willard
- Priority violations:
- Carton of raw whole eggs stored on shelf above lettuce in walk-in refrigerator.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Gap at the bottom of the back door.
Springfield Acai Bowl , 230 E. Republic Rd.
Springhill Suites by Marriott , 2025 E. Kerr St.
USA Investments MO 206 , 5505 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield
- Priority violations:
- Ice machine shield unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No soap in kitchen hand sink.
- Kitchen hand sink was blocked with two carts.
- Floor under kitchen hand sink and next to grease trap is rough concrete, and there are holes in the concrete.
Waffle House #628 , 3410 E. Sunshine St.
Washboard , 520 E. Jackson St., Willard
Weaver School , 1461 N. Douglas Ave.
Feb. 15
Aviary Creperie & Patisserie-Farmers Park , 2144 E. Republic Rd.
Bubba’s BBQ , 504 N. West Bypass
- Previous violations still need to be addressed:
- Food item time control not documented.
- Items in hot hold cabinet temped at 130°. Should be 135° or higher.
- Floor in walk-in refrigerator and some areas kitchen need to be cleaned better.
Creekside at Elfindale , 1601 S. Fort Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee handled phone without washing hands before wearing new gloves.
- Multiple eggs cracked into same container and used to prepare multiple dishes.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee wiped spatula on a sanitizer cloth and then used the spatula to chop scrambled eggs without giving the sanitizer time to dry.
- Dead worms accumulated on lower shelving of an old buffet area.
Dunkin/Baskin Robbins , 1614 S. Glenstone Ave.
Galloway Grill , 4211 S. Lone Pine Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous food items not being held below 41°.
- Bottles of chemical cleaners kept above or next to food, utensils and food equipment.
Great Escape Beer Work LLC , 4022 S. Lone Pine Ave.
Lucky Cat Boba Tea and Teriyaki , 3424 S. Glenstone Ave.
Misaki (Little Tokyo) , 1635 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Kitchen shelves unclean.
- Floor under salad bar, kitchen equipment, shelving, drive-thru area and dish area unclean.
- Floors in dining area around trim unclean.
- Packaged single-use articles such as spoons and chopsticks stored on floor.
- Instant miso soup stored on floor in dining are and boxed meat stored on floor in walk-in cooler.
- Walls and ceiling above kitchen hood system unclean.
- Dead roaches found in grease build-up behind cook line.
- Front door entrance has gap along the bottom.
Popeye’s #780 , 3195 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Red’s Giant Hamburg Inc. , 2301 W. Sunshines St.
- Priority violations:
- Mice feces in drawers storing non-food items.
- Foods held at temperatures below 135° in wall hot holding unit.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No paper towels at the hand sinks.
- Grease build-up found on kitchen walls by fryers and grill. Dust build-up found on ceiling and fan covers in walk-in cooler.
- Employee jackets and purses not properly stores in designated area.
- Mold growth found inside ice machine.
Soutbound Bar & Grill , 5739 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Several small clear containers in poor repair.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand sinks in the kitchen and bar area are leaking at the faucet heads when turned off.
- Heavy grease build-up found on floors beneath the grill and fryers.
- Cutting board needs replacing.
Subway #2832 , 1735 W. Sunshine St.
The Rock Restaurant and Bar , 4018 S. Lone Pine Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener unclean.
- Dishwashing machine sanitizer solution needs more sanitizer.
- Spinach dip not being reheated properly.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Back door open for ventilation without protection against rodents or insects.
- Water in men’s restroom hand sink does not get hot enough.
Feb. 16
Asian King Buffet , 3130 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener unclean.
- Plastic food bins cracked and chipped.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Several potentially hazardous food items not correctly recorded for time control purposes.
Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Grill #3 , 1440 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Spinach and buffalos hips in walk-in cooler held at 72-101°, time-stamped from 11 a.m.-noon (measurement taken around 3 p.m.). Should be 135° to 70° within two hours, then 70° to 41° without four more hours.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Heavy grease build-up on vent hood grames and filters.
Bonus Moms on Campus LLC , 2931 E. Battlefield Rd.
China King , 557 E. Elm St.
- Priority violations:
- Container of raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat food.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bag of onions stored on floor.
- No covered trash can in the women’s restroom.
Gather’N Place , 2931 E. Chestnut Expy.
- Potentially hazardous food not timed for proper cooling process.
- Various potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler not properly date-marked.
Little Caesars Pizza , 203 E. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employees not wearing hair restraints in food prep area.
- Hand sink found blocked by service tray stands.
- Walls, ceiling tiles, shelves, employee bathrooms and floor unclean.
- Cooler shelves and speed rack shelves unclean.
- Wall in women’s restroom needs repaired.
- Mops being stored inside mop sink.
Metropolitan Grill , 2931 E. Battlefield Rd.
Pa Chan’s Asian Kitchen , 3245 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Chicken on steam table temped at 75°, egg rolls in fry basket at 110-116°. Should be 135° or higher.
Pat’s Culinary Cafe At Metro , 2937 E. Battlefield Rd.
Sonic Drive-In , 2935 E. Sunshine St.
The Pitch Pizza & Pub , 2924 E. Sunshine St.
- One unknown nonpriority violation found.
Feb. 17
Arna’s Food Mart , 4912 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Chicken held at 131° in hot holding unit. Reheated to 165°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Box of foam food containers and a bag of plastic tea jugs stored on floor.
Costco Wholesale #1486 Deli , 279 N. Eastgate Ave.
Costco Wholesale #1486 Food Court , 279 N. Eastgate Ave.
Hilton Garden Inn – Pavilion Grill , 4155 S. Nature Center Wy.
- Priority violations:
- Several potentially hazardous food items held above 41° on table.
Pa Chan’s Asian Kitchen , 3245 W. Republic Rd.
- Violation from day prior addressed.
Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza , 2456 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand sink leaking and loose from wall.
- Shelving unit’s bottom shelf not properly attached.
- Air conditioning unit above mixing table unclean.
Pizza Hut #1750 , 1440 E. Kearney St.
Price Cutter #20 Deli/Salad Bar , 335 N. Nolting Ave.
Republic Nutrition DBA The Daily Grind Nutrition & Energy , 867 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic
- Priority violations:
- Bottles of chemicals stored on shelf with food items.
Sleep Inn, 233 E. El Camino Alto Dr.
Taco Bell #036366 , 3860 W. Sunshine St.
USA Investments MO206 , 5505 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield
- Previous violations addressed.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floor under hand sink next to grease trap is rough and has holes in the concrete.
