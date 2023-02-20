Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations, Feb. 13-17

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include dead worms and mold in ice machines.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 13-17:

Feb. 13

Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant #699 , 1416 W. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: Ceiling vents near prep tables unclean. Back door not sealed along the bottom. Cutting boards need replacing. Floor tiles missing under soft-serve machine, bottom of wall damaged.



Classy Llama , 2215 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

Priority violation: No hot water available in kitchen hand sinks, but was turned on immediately. It had been shut off due to a pipe bursting.



Ed V. Williams School , 2205 W. Kearney St.

No violations.

Lucky Cat Boba Tea and Taiyaki , 3424 S. Glenstone Ave.

Priority violation: Potentially hazardous foods not kept at or below 41°. Items discarded. Chemicals stored above food items.



Pita Pit , 1318 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Price Cutters 85 – Deli , 163 W. Old Mill Rd., Fair Grove

Nonpriority violations: Vents in deli meat walk-in cooler unclean.



Price Cutters 85 – Retail and Produce , 163 W. Old Mill Rd., Fair Grove

Priority violations: Multiple dented cans found on customer shelves.

Nonpriority violations: Vents, floor in produce and dairy walk-in coolers unclean. Holes and tears found on backroom storage ceiling and walls.



Reed Middle School , 2000 N. Lyon Ave.

No violations.

Schultz & Dooley’s , 2210 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

Priority violations: Quedo in steam unit temped at 125°. Should be above 135°. Queso reheated.

Nonpriority violations: Grease build-up found on non-food contact surfaces, including vent hoods, filters, fryers, coolers, etc. Three-vat sink leaking. Dirty floors under fryers and equipment in kitchen, as well as the walk-in cooler and dry storage areas.



Taco Bell #022777 , 4140 S. Lipscomb Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Grease build-up found on vent hood frame and filters.



The Albatross , 406A W. Walnut St.

Priority violations: Chlorine sanitizer bucket at prep station and near beer station did have any sanitizer solution in it.



Feb. 14

Braum’s Ice Cream #273 , 1401 W. Sunshine St.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Burger King , 935 W. Kearney St.

No violations.

Domino’s Pizza , 4021 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

El Cafecito , 2462 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Baked goods being made in an unapproved kitchen. Cooked potatoes temping at 88°, raw bacon at 54°, stored potato tacos at 66° and all were removed from temperature control four hours prior. All items should be kept at 41° or below.

Nonpriority violations: Employee had a drink with an open top. Large package of meat was thawing in a five-gallong bucket of water on the floor with no running water. Thawing should be held in a refrigerator, a sink under running water or a microwave.



Hampton Inn & Suites , 2750 N. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

Jimmy John’s #1838 , 3305 S. Campbell Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Gap at the bottom of the back door.



Krave’s Whips-N-Dips , 2336 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Trailer didn’t have hot water.



Kum & Go #462 , 1505 N. National Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Gap at the bottom of the front door. Ice chute for bagged ice machine unclean. Cutting board needs replaced. No sanitizer test kits available. Food storage containers with old date labeling sticker residue on them found. Ceiling vents above hot hold rollers unclean.



Papa John’s Pizza #1253 , 3305 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

Pizano’s Pizza and Sauce Lounge , 106 E. Jackson St, Willard

Priority violations: Carton of raw whole eggs stored on shelf above lettuce in walk-in refrigerator.

Nonpriority violations: Gap at the bottom of the back door.



Springfield Acai Bowl , 230 E. Republic Rd.

No violations.

Springhill Suites by Marriott , 2025 E. Kerr St.

No violations.

USA Investments MO 206 , 5505 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield

Priority violations: Ice machine shield unclean.

Nonpriority violations: No soap in kitchen hand sink. Kitchen hand sink was blocked with two carts. Floor under kitchen hand sink and next to grease trap is rough concrete, and there are holes in the concrete.



Waffle House #628 , 3410 E. Sunshine St.

No violations.

Washboard , 520 E. Jackson St., Willard

No violations.

Weaver School , 1461 N. Douglas Ave.

No violations.

Feb. 15

Aviary Creperie & Patisserie-Farmers Park , 2144 E. Republic Rd.

No violations.

Bubba’s BBQ , 504 N. West Bypass

Previous violations still need to be addressed: Food item time control not documented. Items in hot hold cabinet temped at 130°. Should be 135° or higher. Floor in walk-in refrigerator and some areas kitchen need to be cleaned better.



Creekside at Elfindale , 1601 S. Fort Ave.

Priority violations: Employee handled phone without washing hands before wearing new gloves. Multiple eggs cracked into same container and used to prepare multiple dishes.

Nonpriority violations: Employee wiped spatula on a sanitizer cloth and then used the spatula to chop scrambled eggs without giving the sanitizer time to dry. Dead worms accumulated on lower shelving of an old buffet area.



Dunkin/Baskin Robbins , 1614 S. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

Galloway Grill , 4211 S. Lone Pine Ave.

Priority violations: Potentially hazardous food items not being held below 41°. Bottles of chemical cleaners kept above or next to food, utensils and food equipment.



Great Escape Beer Work LLC , 4022 S. Lone Pine Ave.

No violations.

Lucky Cat Boba Tea and Teriyaki , 3424 S. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

Misaki (Little Tokyo) , 1635 N. Glenstone Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Kitchen shelves unclean. Floor under salad bar, kitchen equipment, shelving, drive-thru area and dish area unclean. Floors in dining area around trim unclean. Packaged single-use articles such as spoons and chopsticks stored on floor. Instant miso soup stored on floor in dining are and boxed meat stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Walls and ceiling above kitchen hood system unclean. Dead roaches found in grease build-up behind cook line. Front door entrance has gap along the bottom.



Popeye’s #780 , 3195 S. Campbell Ave.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Red’s Giant Hamburg Inc. , 2301 W. Sunshines St.

Priority violations: Mice feces in drawers storing non-food items. Foods held at temperatures below 135° in wall hot holding unit.

Nonpriority violations: No paper towels at the hand sinks. Grease build-up found on kitchen walls by fryers and grill. Dust build-up found on ceiling and fan covers in walk-in cooler. Employee jackets and purses not properly stores in designated area. Mold growth found inside ice machine.



Soutbound Bar & Grill , 5739 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Several small clear containers in poor repair.

Nonpriority violations: Hand sinks in the kitchen and bar area are leaking at the faucet heads when turned off. Heavy grease build-up found on floors beneath the grill and fryers. Cutting board needs replacing.



Subway #2832 , 1735 W. Sunshine St.

No violations.

The Rock Restaurant and Bar , 4018 S. Lone Pine Ave.

Priority violations: Can opener unclean. Dishwashing machine sanitizer solution needs more sanitizer. Spinach dip not being reheated properly.

Nonpriority violations: Back door open for ventilation without protection against rodents or insects. Water in men’s restroom hand sink does not get hot enough.



Feb. 16

Asian King Buffet , 3130 S. Glenstone Ave.

Priority violations: Can opener unclean. Plastic food bins cracked and chipped.

Nonpriority violations: Several potentially hazardous food items not correctly recorded for time control purposes.



Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Grill #3 , 1440 W. Republic Rd.

Priority violations: Spinach and buffalos hips in walk-in cooler held at 72-101°, time-stamped from 11 a.m.-noon (measurement taken around 3 p.m.). Should be 135° to 70° within two hours, then 70° to 41° without four more hours.

Nonpriority violations: Heavy grease build-up on vent hood grames and filters.



Bonus Moms on Campus LLC , 2931 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

China King , 557 E. Elm St.

Priority violations: Container of raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat food.

Nonpriority violations: Bag of onions stored on floor. No covered trash can in the women’s restroom.



Gather’N Place , 2931 E. Chestnut Expy.

Potentially hazardous food not timed for proper cooling process.

Various potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler not properly date-marked.

Little Caesars Pizza , 203 E. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: Employees not wearing hair restraints in food prep area. Hand sink found blocked by service tray stands. Walls, ceiling tiles, shelves, employee bathrooms and floor unclean. Cooler shelves and speed rack shelves unclean. Wall in women’s restroom needs repaired. Mops being stored inside mop sink.



Metropolitan Grill , 2931 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Pa Chan’s Asian Kitchen , 3245 W. Republic Rd.

Priority violations: Chicken on steam table temped at 75°, egg rolls in fry basket at 110-116°. Should be 135° or higher.



Pat’s Culinary Cafe At Metro , 2937 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Sonic Drive-In , 2935 E. Sunshine St.

No violations.

The Pitch Pizza & Pub , 2924 E. Sunshine St.

One unknown nonpriority violation found.

Feb. 17

Arna’s Food Mart , 4912 W. Chestnut Expy.

Priority violations: Chicken held at 131° in hot holding unit. Reheated to 165°.

Nonpriority violations: Box of foam food containers and a bag of plastic tea jugs stored on floor.



Costco Wholesale #1486 Deli , 279 N. Eastgate Ave.

No violations.

Costco Wholesale #1486 Food Court , 279 N. Eastgate Ave.

No violations.

Hilton Garden Inn – Pavilion Grill , 4155 S. Nature Center Wy.

Priority violations: Several potentially hazardous food items held above 41° on table.



Pa Chan’s Asian Kitchen , 3245 W. Republic Rd.

Violation from day prior addressed.

Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza , 2456 N. Kansas Expy.

Priority violations: Can opener unclean.

Nonpriority violations: Hand sink leaking and loose from wall. Shelving unit’s bottom shelf not properly attached. Air conditioning unit above mixing table unclean.



Pizza Hut #1750 , 1440 E. Kearney St.

No violations.

Price Cutter #20 Deli/Salad Bar , 335 N. Nolting Ave.

No violations.

Republic Nutrition DBA The Daily Grind Nutrition & Energy , 867 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic

Priority violations: Bottles of chemicals stored on shelf with food items.



Sleep Inn, 233 E. El Camino Alto Dr.

No violations.

Taco Bell #036366 , 3860 W. Sunshine St.

No violations.

USA Investments MO206 , 5505 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield

Previous violations addressed.

Nonpriority violations: Floor under hand sink next to grease trap is rough and has holes in the concrete.



