Cullman, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerry Wayne Eddleman

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home,

11 days ago
Jerry Wayne Eddleman, 81, of Cullman, died peacefully at home on Feb. 18, 2023, surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on Feb. 24, 1941, to Olin and Evie Thrower Eddleman.

He lived practically all of his life in the Gold Ridge community of Cullman County, where, except for a few years while he worked for IBM, he farmed all of his life and raised two of the finest boys in eastern Cullman County.

Jerry was a hard-worker and active in his community. He was a member of the Cullman County Lions Club since 1979 and served as club president and fair board president and did not miss a meeting for 18 years. He was a director and treasurer of the North Alabama Agriplex for many years and a tireless volunteer for the Peinhardt Living History Farm. Jerry was friendly, fun-loving, kind-hearted, and a good neighbor to all. He enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast each week and for occasional fish fries.

Jerry is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Shelba Patterson Eddleman; his sons, Todd (Brandi) Eddleman and Chad (Anna) Eddleman; his brother, Ronnie (Patsy) Eddleman; his grandchildren, Mary-Ashley Eddleman (fiancé, Trevor Blackmon), Anna Cole “Coco” Eddleman, Reilly Eddleman, Alona Katona, S.J. Walker (fiancée Lillie Rutherford), and Justin (Mandi) Youngblood; and a host of nephews, nieces, and in-laws.

Jerry’s family will receive visitors on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. until noon at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. The Reverend John Richter will conduct a graveside service at Center Grove Baptist Church cemetery immediately following the visitation. Todd Bennett, Josh Canaday, Gary Dew, Paul Holmes, Todd McLeroy, Steve Murphree, and Greg Shedd will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, Jerry’s family asks that you make donations in Jerry’s memory to Peinhardt Living History Farm Foundation, P.O. Box 1938, Cullman, Alabama 35056.

Jerry’s family also gives a special thanks to our neighbor Carolyn Metz for all of her help during the last few months. You are truly a special person.

