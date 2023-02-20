Open in App
East Windsor, CT
See more from this location?
Journal Inquirer

Funding at risk

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcjEt_0ktX1PxG00
Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — A public hearing last week on the town’s options for transforming the Scout Hall Youth Center into town offices and a multigenerational community center at 28 Abbe Road brought out many residents who don’t want to lose millions in federal funds, but still have misgivings on project.

The meeting room at 11 Rye St. was evenly split between supporters and those with concerns on the nearly $5 million project, with some suggesting that a town meeting vote is required to approve town spending on the balance.

“The seniors need a place to go where they can do what they need to do in a comfortable environment,” resident Noreen Farmer said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Windsor, CT newsLocal East Windsor, CT
Vernon Police: Manchester construction company owner, staffer charged in cave-in death of East Windsor man
Vernon, CT13 hours ago
Girls basketball roundup: Coventry tops East Windsor in Class S tournament second round
East Windsor, CT5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hearing on Showcase Cinema sale set for Tuesday
East Hartford, CT12 hours ago
School meal funds can be refunded
Vernon, CT1 day ago
Developer of Enfield All Sports Village proposal has complex history
Enfield, CT14 hours ago
Manchester seeks bids for Tong building, new home for bank
Manchester, CT1 day ago
Taxes lost with purchase of downtown parcels
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Manchester to honor vets with banners
Manchester, CT11 hours ago
Enfield’s grand list grows by $33M
Enfield, CT14 hours ago
Somers firefighters denounce comment by Finance Board member about Stafford
Somers, CT1 day ago
Glastonbury house OK’d for 10-unit development sold for $1.16M
Glastonbury, CT2 days ago
Letter to the editor: Keep cannabis sales out of Windsor Locks
Windsor Locks, CT1 day ago
Enfield chicken owner’s appeal denied
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Electric Boat expects to hire 4 to 5 thousand employees per year with no let-up in sight
Groton, CT2 days ago
Mn Tong building front 0302.JPG
Manchester, CT1 day ago
PABS fills void with African cuisine
East Hartford, CT1 day ago
BOOKS AND AUTHOR: Book sale revived in Windsor Locks
Windsor Locks, CT1 day ago
CT confronted as originator of New England witch trials
Hartford, CT1 day ago
DCF denies ‘deficiencies’ cited in report on recent deaths
Salem, CT1 day ago
Tolland man charged in retail theft scheme
Hartford, CT13 hours ago
Police: 3 Enfield residents missing
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Vernon student honored for saving classmate
Vernon, CT1 day ago
State family again left waiting for body cam footage after fatal police shooting at casino
New Britain, CT15 hours ago
Messy mix of snow, sleet expected tonight
Hartford, CT13 hours ago
West Hartford man killed in West Bank violence
West Hartford, CT2 days ago
Lawsuit in South Windsor officer’s death heading to trial
South Windsor, CT11 hours ago
Biker in Glastonbury crash that killed 2 had 4 times legal alcohol level
Glastonbury, CT5 hours ago
Girls basketball roundup: East Hartford, Edens take Class LL tourney opener
East Hartford, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy