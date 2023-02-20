Funding at risk

Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — A public hearing last week on the town’s options for transforming the Scout Hall Youth Center into town offices and a multigenerational community center at 28 Abbe Road brought out many residents who don’t want to lose millions in federal funds, but still have misgivings on project.

The meeting room at 11 Rye St. was evenly split between supporters and those with concerns on the nearly $5 million project, with some suggesting that a town meeting vote is required to approve town spending on the balance.

“The seniors need a place to go where they can do what they need to do in a comfortable environment,” resident Noreen Farmer said.