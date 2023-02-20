Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt QB Ben DiNucci Makes Highlight Play in XFL Debut

By Stephen Thompson,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJ0AZ_0ktX04mh00

Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Ben DiNucci made his return to professional football in style.

PITTSBURGH -- If nothing else, former Pitt Panthers quarterback Ben DiNucci always had a flare for the dramatic. After spending two years away from professional football, the former Pitt and Dallas Cowboys part-time starter made his XFL debut in style.

The connection between DiNucci and former NFL star wideout Josh Gordon was expected to be one of the most dangerous combinations in the XFL this season and power the Seattle Dragons to league prominence. It looked like that would be the case on the Dragons' first drive of the season, when DiNucci completed a Patrick Mahomes-like flip to Gordon, who made an impressive contested catch in the front corner of the endzone.

The Dragons jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and led 18-8 before DiNucci surrendered a pick six on Seattle's second to last drive of the third quarter. The Seattle offense then turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter and lost, 22-18, to the DC Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. in their season-opening game.

DiNucci completed 34 of 52 passes for 282 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the defeat.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Bracketology Watch: Virginia Tech Loss Drops Pitt to 10 Seed

Bracketology Watch: ESPN Analyst Needs to See More from Pitt

Pitt at Virginia Tech Takeaways: Panthers Become Cassell Colesium's Latest Victim

Pitt at Virginia Tech: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Predicted to Face Missouri Close to Home

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Named to Coach of the Year Watchlist

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Bracketology Watch: ESPN Reassigns Pitt after Notre Dame Loss
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Miami G Nijel Pack Limited in Practice Ahead of Pitt Game
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Three Pitt Targets Schedule Spring Visits
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bracketology Watch: Notre Dame Loss Sinks Pitt in Projections
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pitt Has Widest Range for Potential ACC Tournament Seed
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Shouts Out Panthers Basketball at NFL Combine
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pitt at Notre Dame: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines
South Bend, IN2 days ago
Bracketology Watch: Pitt Needs Just One More Win
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Shooting Fails Pitt in Loss at Notre Dame
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy