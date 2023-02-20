Former Pitt QB Ben DiNucci Makes Highlight Play in XFL Debut

Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Ben DiNucci made his return to professional football in style.

PITTSBURGH -- If nothing else, former Pitt Panthers quarterback Ben DiNucci always had a flare for the dramatic. After spending two years away from professional football, the former Pitt and Dallas Cowboys part-time starter made his XFL debut in style.

The connection between DiNucci and former NFL star wideout Josh Gordon was expected to be one of the most dangerous combinations in the XFL this season and power the Seattle Dragons to league prominence. It looked like that would be the case on the Dragons' first drive of the season, when DiNucci completed a Patrick Mahomes-like flip to Gordon, who made an impressive contested catch in the front corner of the endzone.

The Dragons jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and led 18-8 before DiNucci surrendered a pick six on Seattle's second to last drive of the third quarter. The Seattle offense then turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter and lost, 22-18, to the DC Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. in their season-opening game.

DiNucci completed 34 of 52 passes for 282 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the defeat.

