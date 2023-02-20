Open in App
Charlotte Observer

Talking Preps: Previewing the NCHSAA, NCISAA high school basketball playoffs

By Langston Wertz Jr.,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiK5N_0ktWzqzJ00

A new Talking Preps airs Monday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m.. On tap:

▪ We preview the NCHSAA and NCISAA playoffs. The public school first round is Tuesday with the second and third rounds on Thursday and Saturday. The NCISAA quarterfinals and semifinals are Tuesday and Thursday. The state finals are in the Winston-Salem area Saturday. Mallard Creek girls basketball coach Karlyn Dixon, fresh off a Queen City tournament championship, will join us to help break it all down.

▪ Charlotte Catholic stars -- and siblings -- Vaughn and Blanca Thomas join the show to talk about winning Southwestern 4A tournament championships and trying to make deep runs in the playoffs. The Thomases will also team up to take on Randall on “The Game Show.”

▪ Sammy sits down with Cox Mill star DJ Boyce, whose team has won five straight games including the Greater Metro 4A tournament championship last week.

▪ Chelsea interviews Porter Ridge’s Kyler Harris, one of the state’s most prolific scorers.

▪ Randall features the girls players of the week -- Lake Norman’s Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Catholic’s Thomas, Newton-Conover’s Cassidy Geddes, South Meck’s Maggie Houpt and Mallard Creek’s Elle Stone, who joins us in studio.

▪ Rick features is boys players of the week -- Ryan Lewis of Charlotte Catholic, North Meck’s Trey Maxwell, North Hills Christian’s Champion Hayden, Cox Mill’s Boyd and Central Cabarrus’ Jaiden Thompson who joins us in studio.

How to watch/listen

Watch the show, beginning at Tuesday night at 8., right here on this page — or on The Charlotte Observer’s Twitter , Facebook or YouTube pages. It is also available on the News & Observer’s Twitter , Facebook and YouTube . Talking Preps and Talking Preps are also available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple , Megaphone and Spotify .

