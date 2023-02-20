San Angelo Stock Show Junior Breeding Sheep competition photo gallery

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — The second wave of the junior breeding sheep at the San Angelo Stock Show helped close out the final day of the stock show on February 19.

Here is a look at some of the action that took place in the H-E-B Community Center at the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show:

A young girl in a purple long-sleeve shirt high-fives a young woman in a blue long-sleeve shirt that is on her knees next to their ram after winning at the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show during the second wave of breeding sheep. A young man kneels down next to his ram to the left of the girls. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A yong woman in a long sleeve black shirt kneeling ot the left of her animal during the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Junior Breeding Sheep competition. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A young woman in a long sleeve shirt with a pink pattern kneels on the left side of her ram during the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Junior Breeding Sheep competion. The right side of the animal faces the camera.

Competitors in a wave at the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Junior Breeding Sheep competiteion with their backs turned. The animals stand with their backends facing the direction of the judge. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A young girl in a long sleeve purple shirt with brown hair smiles at the camera in between competitions at the San Angelo Stock Show. There is a young lady in blue standing to her right that is looking down and a young man behind her, tending to his animal. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A young boy in a blue long-sleeve shirt crouched down next to an animal he is helping show at the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Breeding Sheep competition. A young girl stands behind the sheep, looking down. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A young man in a red shirt crouched behind the ram he is showing in a wave at the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Junior Breeding Sheep competition. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Competitors walking their sheep around the ring during the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Breeding Sheep competition. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A close up of a judge reaching down to touch the back of an animal that is being show at the San Angelo Stock Show. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Multiple competitors work to set up their sheeps and watch the judge as they compete in the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Breeding Sheep competition. The sheep turn with their backends to the judge. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A young boy has his animal in position during a wave of the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Junior Breeding Sheep competition with a helper kneeling behind the sheep. A young girl on the right behinds over to place her animal’s legs in the correct spot. Photography by Ashtin Wade

A young girl standing with her back to the camera as she sets up her animal during the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Breeding Sheep competition. Two boys are in the background working on putting their animal in the correct position. Photograph by Ashtin Wade.

A young man and young woman watching the judge as the show their animals in the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Breeding Sheep competition. The young man stands behind the sheep with his right hand in his pocket and left hand under the sheep’s chin. The young woman crouches behind her animal. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Competitors in the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Breeding Sheep competition. The backsides of the animals face the camera as the competitors stand at the front and sides of their animals. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

