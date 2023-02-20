Open in App
Walker, MI
WOOD TV8

Man killed in US-131 crash in Walker

By Corinne Moore,

11 days ago

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a Monday morning crash on northbound US-131 in Walker.

Around 7 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police found a crashed vehicle on northbound US-131 near I-96.

Troopers began life-saving measures on the driver, a 19-year-old man from Cedar Springs, but he died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

MSP said it appears that the man’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

