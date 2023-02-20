Economics, medicine and power plants on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the economy, jobs, medicine and power plants.

In Segment One, we talk to Secretary Mitch Carmichael, WV Department of Economic Development, to talk about economic development.

Segment Two brings on Josh Sword, President of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, to talk about jobs.

Dr. Vinay Badhwar, WVU Medicine Thoracic Surgeon, calls in to talk about medicine.

We end today’s episode with Emmett Pepper, Policy Director for Energy Efficient West Virginia, to talk about the Pleasants Power Plant.

